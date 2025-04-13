Full starting lineup for NASCAR's Food City 500 at Bristol

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman took his second pole position of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bowman's lap around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval was clocked at 14.912 seconds (128.675 miles per hour) behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.
Set to start on the outside of the front row is Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose surprising qualifying performance fell just 0.013 seconds (0.122 miles per hour) shy of Bowman's in his No. 47 Chevrolet.
Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol.
NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 starting lineup
NOTE: This starting lineup does not include any post-qualifying penalties.
1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
26th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
37th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford
38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
The Food City 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum" in race number nine of 36 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.