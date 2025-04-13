Full starting lineup for NASCAR's Food City 500 at Bristol

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman took his second pole position of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bowman's lap around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval was clocked at 14.912 seconds (128.675 miles per hour) behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Set to start on the outside of the front row is Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose surprising qualifying performance fell just 0.013 seconds (0.122 miles per hour) shy of Bowman's in his No. 47 Chevrolet.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol.

NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 starting lineup

NOTE: This starting lineup does not include any post-qualifying penalties.

1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



11th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



17th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



18th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



19th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



26th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



29th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



35th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



37th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford



38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

