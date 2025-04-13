Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Full starting lineup for NASCAR's Food City 500 at Bristol

The first of two races at Bristol Motor Speedway on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon.
ByAsher Fair|
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR | Sean Gardner/GettyImages

Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman took his second pole position of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in Saturday afternoon's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bowman's lap around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval was clocked at 14.912 seconds (128.675 miles per hour) behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Set to start on the outside of the front row is Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whose surprising qualifying performance fell just 0.013 seconds (0.122 miles per hour) shy of Bowman's in his No. 47 Chevrolet.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol.

NASCAR at Bristol: Food City 500 starting lineup

NOTE: This starting lineup does not include any post-qualifying penalties.

1st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

6th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

12th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19th - Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

25th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

26th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

30th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33rd - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

34th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37th - Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford

38th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

The Food City 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum" in race number nine of 36 on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Home/NASCAR Cup Series