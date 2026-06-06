Gateway qualifying updates, full St. Louis IndyCar starting lineup

The NTT IndyCar Series is set for the fifth of five consecutive weekends of on-track action, dating back to the road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This Sunday night's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.25-mile (2.012-kilometer) World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway oval is set to mark the halfway point of the 18-race 2026 season, and it's also set to mark the halfway mark for oval action, as it is the third of six oval races on this year's calendar.

The first two were the race at Phoenix Raceway in early March, the first IndyCar race at the track since 2018, and the 110th running of the Indy 500 on Memorial Day Weekend.

IndyCar is set to use the standard, non-Indy 500 single-car oval qualifying session for this race, with each driver set to make a two-lap qualifying attempt. The average speeds of those attempts, rather than the top speed, are set to determine the full starting lineup. There is no second round of qualifying.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Full Gateway IndyCar starting lineup

1 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 174.353

2 - David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet - 173.244

3 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda - 173.206

4 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 172.953

5 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet - 172.869

6 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda - 172.483

7 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 172.478

8 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - 172.415

9 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 171.992

10 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 171.923

11 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 171.616

12 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda - 171.384

13 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 171.2

14 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda - 171.149

15 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 170.988

16 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 170.956

17 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 170.569

18 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda - 170.29

19 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet - 170.106

20 - Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet - 170.104

21 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda - 169.67

22 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet - 169.067

23 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 169.017

24 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda - 168.731

25 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet - 168.063

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don’t miss any of the action!