Inching closer to maiden IndyCar win, David Malukas eyes Indy 500 glory

David Malukas has been on point at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month, collecting a podium in the Sonsio Grand Prix on the IMS road course with his runner-up finish before qualifying third for the Indy 500.

Historically, most drivers in the modern era who eventually win their first Indy 500 tend to do it relatively early in their careers. Typically, it happens within their first three to seven starts, and this will be No. 4 for the kid from Illinois, when the green flag drops on the 110th running.

In the storied history of this race, more drivers have won it in their fourth start than any other year.

“Out of the past four years I've been here, I think this is the best opportunity for it, being a part of this team,” Malukas said of his chances to the IndyCar media contingent, following Indy 500 qualifying. “So many resources for me. I can show 110% of myself.”

Malukas sure has at IMS this month. He catapulted to the front at the Sonsio Grand Prix, leading a race-high 27 of 85 laps. To boot, the potential win was in play until it wasn’t. Arrow McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard made a bold pass on the outside of turn two and completed it at the exit of turn four on lap 68.

After starting fifth on the road course, Malukas was left watching Lundgaard best him to the checkered flag by 4.613 seconds. It marks the second podium finish of the year for the newest driver at Penske, who replaced veteran Will Power, but more importantly, it’s his highest finish through six races.

Malukas has carried that momentum forward through the build up to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing". He led the three-car Penske squad in qualifying, marking the sixth straight race where he’s been the team’s top performer in time trials.

“We keep getting close,” said Malukas following the Sonsio Grand Prix. “We keep getting close. Look, that race was honestly, it was very fortunate. We were having so much luck.”

The pass that sealed the deal 🤌 pic.twitter.com/KH43Gd722o — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 10, 2026

Malukas had previously finished no better than 12th on the IMS road course. The newcomer has paced Penske as the top finisher in 50% of the races held so far this season. Going into this weekend, he is well ahead of teammates Scott McLaughlin (ninth) and two-time Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden (24th) on the starting grid, with an average speed of 231.877 miles per hour.

Malukas, who has also performed well on ovals, got his first pole earlier this year at Phoenix Raceway, and he continues to pursue his first win. That almost came last year in the Indy 500, as he finished second to Alex Palou with A.J. Foyt Racing.

Could this year be the year?

“It's really good momentum going into the 500,” Malukas said. “Yeah, I'm very, very happy.”

Before Newgarden won back-to-back and Palou won last year, Marcus Ericsson won in his fourth career start in 2022. Palou won in his sixth start in 2025.

There are always exceptions to the rule when it comes to the Indy 500 and IMS, a race and a place drivers say picks the winner. A surprising number win very early, like rookies Juan Pablo Montoya (2000) Hélio Castroneves (2001) and Alexander Rossi (2016), while many others break through around starts three through six, like the aforementioned group.

IndyCar held three rounds of qualifications, setting the field from 13th to 33rd in the first round, before having the top 12 drivers battle it out in the second round for a spot in the Firestone Fast Six and then determining the pole winner and first two rows during the final round.

The first round joined the second and third rounds on Sunday due to inclement weather, a possible nuisance again this coming weekend in central Indiana, with more rain in the forecast.

When qualifying was all said and done, Palou won the pole position for a second time in four years, with a four-lap average qualifying speed of 232.248 miles per hour.

Rossi, still searching for his second career Indy 500 win in his 11th try, followed at 231.990 miles per hour in second, with Malukas right on his heels in third.

Rossi, Romain Grosjean, and Pato O’Ward were involved in a crash in Monday's practice session, when Rossi lost control while entering turn two and O’Ward and Grosjean were caught up in the aftermath. Rossi had “successful outpatient procedures” for injuries (finger on left hand and his right ankle) and intends to return for the race.

This year’s field features nine former champions, including three multi-time winners, and four rookies, who, just like Malukas, are searching for immortality. Malukas is certainly a serious contender to dethrone Palou.

“I was in previous Indy 500s before last year. I would never really race at the front towards the end,” Malukas said. “Last year it's a completely different ballgame. Those last 20, 30 laps, very different race. I feel like I've learned a lot from that race of where to position the car, where you want to be, strategies from that perspective.

“Going into this season, if we end up in a similar situation, now I know a little bit more of what to do.”

Fox's live coverage is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET, with the green flag scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET.