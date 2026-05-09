Indianapolis Motor Speedway qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

The sixth of 18 races on the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is this afternoon's Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which is set to kick off a busy stretch of two-plus weeks at the Speedway, Indiana venue.

Qualifying for Saturday afternoon's 85-lap race around the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) natural terrain road course at the "Racing Capital of the World" was initially scheduled to take place on Friday evening, but it was postponed until Saturday morning as a result of rain, specifically due to the standing water on the track.

Qualifying at this track has historically been important, with 10 of the 17 races having been won from the front row, including seven from pole position.

A year ago, Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou earned his third straight victory in this race and second straight from pole. He won from third on the grid in 2023.

Although the driver of the No. 10 Honda became the first driver since Will Power on the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil from 2010 to 2012 to win an event three years in a row, Palou hasn't won three straight races at the Indy road course, as the 2023 season featured a second race in August. Teammate Scott Dixon won that race while Palou finished seventh.

After the extra inclement weather-related wait, how crucial will this weekend's qualifying format be? Of note, the new single-car format for the Firestone Fast Six is only in place for street course qualifying sessions, so it will not be used this weekend.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Indy road course IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



2 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



3 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



4 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



5 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



6 - Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



7 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



8 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



9 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



10 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



11 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



12 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Indy road course IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

1 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2 - David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

3 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

4 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

5 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

6 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

7 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

8 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

9 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

10 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

11 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

12 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

13 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

13 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Indy road course IndyCar qualifying: Round 2 results

Indy road course IndyCar qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results

Full Indy road course IndyCar starting lineup

13 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

14 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

15 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

16 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

17 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

18 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

19 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

20 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

21 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

22 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

23 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

24 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

25 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

Tune in to Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET this afternoon for the live broadcast of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss the final race on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule before the 110th running of the Indy 500!