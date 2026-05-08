Indianapolis qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

Race number six of 18 on the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series schedule is the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which is set to kick off a busy two-plus weeks at the "Racing Capital of the World".

Qualifying for this 85-lap race around the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Speedway, Indiana has historically been important, with seven of the 17 races having been won from pole and three more having been won from the front row.

A year ago, Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou became the first driver since Will Power on the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil from 2010 to 2012 to win an event in three straight years. In 2024 and 2025, he won the race from pole, after winning from third in 2023. Power, a five-time Indy road course winner, owns four wins from pole himself.

However, Palou hasn't actually won three straight races on the Indy road course. The course hosted two races in 2023, and teammate Scott Dixon won the second; Palou finished seventh.

How much will qualifying matter this weekend? Of note, the single-car format for the Firestone Fast Six will not be utilized, as that format is exclusively for street course qualifying sessions.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

UPDATE: IndyCar qualifying has been postponed to Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET due to inclement weather.

Tune in to Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 9 for the live broadcast of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and be sure to catch all of the action!