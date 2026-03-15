IndyCar makes late schedule change for Arlington street race

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session for Sunday's Java House Grand Prix of Arlington concluded, IndyCar announced a schedule change for Sunday's action from the streets of Arlington, Texas.

Due to the high winds expected to enter North Texas later in the afternoon, IndyCar has made the proactive decision to move up the start time for Sunday's race.

Sunday's 70-lap race around the 14-turn, 2.73-mile (4.394-kilometer) temporary street circuit, which winds (no pun intended) around both AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, the home of MLB's Texas Rangers, has been moved up from 12:30 p.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET.

IndyCar changes Arlington race start time

The green flag has been moved up from 1:17 p.m. ET to 12:17 p.m. ET, and Fox is still set to provide live coverage.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of both the IndyCar warmup session and the Indy NXT race, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 10:45 a.m. ET, respectively.

Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson took the pole position for the 18-race 2026 season's third race in the debut of a new-look Firestone Fast Six qualifying session, a session which featured single-car, single-lap runs for the fastest six drivers from the second round. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is set to join him on the front row.

The race is set to be IndyCar's first race in the Lone Star State since its most recent trip to Texas Motor Speedway back in 2023.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 and Fox later this morning for live coverage of the inaugural IndyCar race weekend from the streets of Arlington. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the third and final race of the season-opening tripleheader!