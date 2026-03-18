IndyCar star shouldn't even bother responding, after NASCAR suspension

In one of the most bizarre decisions of the early stages of the 2026 NASCAR season, Kaulig Racing Craftsman Truck Series driver Daniel Dye, while on a livestream, began criticizing IndyCar, Team Penske driver David Malukas, and mocking Malukas' voice, referring to it as "gay".

Insensitivity aside (we'll let NASCAR deal with that via their "sensitivity training", and the rest of the media do their usual virtue signaling), the fact that Dye was senseless enough to make such stupid remarks publicly, especially in this day and age, is baffling.

There was only ever one way this situation was ever going to play out in the year 2026, and it actually played out twice; NASCAR suspended him indefinitely, and so did his race team.

Let's not cut corners or pick and choose. This is a driver who has done significant charity work, and he has even garnered national praise, as well as a prestigious award, for his role in the "Race to Stop Suicide" nonprofit that he created. We can't take that away from him.

We also can't ignore the blatant hypocrisy.

This is also a driver who has been arrested for punching a classmate in the groin, and based on some of the comments he made before the IndyCar/Truck Series doubleheader weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida in February, he seems to have developed an inferiority complex when it comes to IndyCar.

Now he finally went a bit too far.

And that's why David Malukas shouldn't even bother engaging.

Seriously, what is there to gain? Everybody knows Malukas is a class act. He doesn't need to publicly "accept" any PR apology from a driver whose whole rant was not only based on his disrespect for IndyCar, but the fact that he didn't even know Malukas existed before meeting him in St. Pete. Nobody is going to think less of him if he simply shrugs his shoulders and gets on with his life.

Why bother? I understand the concept of forgiveness, but what is there to forgive? Malukas was never directly involved in anything. The whole situation was based on nothing more than Dye's own immaturity, lack of awareness, and the fact that IndyCar is, for some unknown reason, living rent-free in his head.

Quite frankly, it's a shame that a Google search of "David Malukas" currently produces nothing but Daniel Dye headlines.

The premise of Dye's discussion was that IndyCar, which is off to its best start viewership-wise since 2008, doesn't race on as many ovals as NASCAR, and he mocked Malukas' response, while mocking his voice (even aside from the "gay" remark), for listing off the ovals that IndyCar runs.

Ironically, IndyCar reaches higher speeds on many road and street courses than NASCAR does on a good chunk of its oval tracks, but that's a subject for another day.

Aside from the fact that Dye is used to slow motion speeds and wouldn't last two laps in an open-wheel machine, however, there's also the fact that Malukas has actually had success at the top level.

He finished second in the Indy 500 a year ago and is sixth in the championship standings through three races in 2026, his first with Team Penske, and one of those three races produced his fourth career podium finish.

With all due respect, Dye is a low-upside, mediocre-at-best stock car driver who has two career top five finishes in more than three full seasons of NASCAR national series competition. Even in his runner-up ARCA Menards Series season in 2022, he didn't win a single race.

His top finish through three Truck Series starts this year is 13th, and his top finish of the entire 2025 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, which culminated in a 20th place points finish, was seventh, a finish beaten on six occasions by his teammate. He also trails one of his rookie teammates in this year's standings.

He squeaked into the 2024 Truck Series playoffs before a first-round elimination and subsequent last-place finish, while his two teammates advanced.

It's been said that Malukas has more talent in his broken wrist than Dye has altogether. While talent alone shouldn't determine whether or not apologies are accepted, publicly or otherwise, this whole situation is sheer stupidity, and Malukas is better off not being distracted.

That said, it wouldn't be surprising if Malukas reaches out or makes some kind of public comment about the matter; he has already shown he has character. But at the end of the day, there's really no point. It's already well past time to move on, and for Dye, to grow up.