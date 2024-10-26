Innovative partnership brings NASCAR veteran back for second start since 2021
By Asher Fair
Prior to the June race at Nashville Superspeedway, Chad Finchum had not competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race since October 2021, when he competed at Kansas Speedway for MBM Motorsports.
The 30-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee made his return with Carl Long's team and did so again behind the wheel of the No. 66 car. Now he is set to make his second start of the season in the No. 66 Ford at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
He is set to do so thanks to a first-of-its-kind innovative partnership with Aires Tech. Using the brand's technology, Finchum is set to shield himself from electromagnetic field radiation (EMF) that emits from in-race communication systems throughout the weekend at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval.
Finchum talks Aires Tech, making the 'invisible' visible
Finchum spoke to Beyond the Flag a little bit about the partnership before the race weekend.
"Earlier this year, Aires Tech was announced as a UFC sponsor," Finchum said. "Aires Tech is installed throughout the UFC Performance Institute to aid in their fighter’s performance and recovery efforts. We thought if they could do that, perhaps they could support our team at the track."
Finchum is excited to be the brand ambassador for such a unique collaboration.
"It’s funny you say that because electromagnetic frequency is invisible, so it’s not a topic that is often raised unless someone elevates it," he explained. "I think it’s cool that we’re the first to do it, and hopefully it inspires regular race fans to think more about how to neutralize the electromagnetic radiation in their own homes or own devices."
There is no better place to bring the technology to the forefront than at a race track.
"When you’re at a raceway, there’s a lot of technology that emits electromagnetic field radiation (EMF): Wi-Fi, scoreboards, and team communication systems," Finchum continued.
"While EMF radiation from everyday devices is generally considered safe, it’s important to keep that environment as clear as possible. As a race team, we want to control what we can control, improve where we can improve.
"Aires Tech refines the electromagnetic environment, just like we fine-tune a car for peak performance. In a sport where split seconds matter, any extra clarity of thought you can gain keeps you fresh and ready across the tough grind of a race."
He discussed how he and the team plan to use the tools this weekend.
"We’ll have Aires Tech products across our race communications across the entire crew," he said. "And yes, they send me products, so they are on my personal phone and some of my in-home wireless equipment."
Finchum talks NASCAR Cup Series return
Finchum, who has competed in the Xfinity Series each year since 2017, has only ever made seven career Cup Series starts. But those starts date all the way back to 2018, and he continues to make the most of his opportunities.
This is certainly a big one.
"It’s great to be back at a fun stop on the Cup schedule," he stated. "I’d love to run more races at Cup, but we’re more focused on what’s ahead this weekend."
Though the No. 66 Ford is not a chartered entry, Finchum is locked into the field for what is set to be his eighth career Cup Series start, as there is only one other non-chartered car on the entry list. NY Racing Team plan to field the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley in Sunday's 267-lap event, bringing the car count to 38.
Finchum also spoke about some of his goals moving forward.
"Racing is a tricky sport," he said. "You improve on the margins. The best teams are thinking about how to improve lap-by-lap, race-by-race. Working towards future goals is important, but I feel like I’m at my best as a driver when I’m locked in what’s happening in front of me."
Tune in to NBC this Sunday, October 27 for the live broadcast of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway. Live coverage is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.