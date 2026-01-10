Jimmie Johnson announcement quietly hints NASCAR rule change

After three seasons, the Chicago Street Race is no more, and while that brief Independence Day Weekend tradition has been moved to Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR has still found a way to continue street course racing.

The trip to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez appears to have been a one-off, at least for the time being, and NASCAR has given the Mexico track's June date to the new Coronado Street Course on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

And while the Truck Series did not run on the Chicago Street Course or Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez like the Cup Series and Xfinity Series (now O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) did, all three national series are set to run at this new 16-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit.

NASCAR changes approach from 2023 with newest race track

When NASCAR introduced the Chicago Street Course to the schedule in 2023, drivers were not allowed to run in both the Xfinity Series race and the Cup Series race, simply to avoid anybody gaining an advantage – specifically by buying a ride – because of the fact that the course was new to everybody.

That approach changed upon the return to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in 2025, but unlike Chicago, that was a track where several drivers had already had prior experience.

The Coronado Street Course, however, is much like Chicago in that nobody has ever competed there. But that hasn't stopped NASCAR from changing course on their 2023 approach and allowing drivers to compete in more than one race that weekend.

Jimmie Johnson has long been lined up to drive the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club in the inaugural Cup Series race at the track on Sunday, June 21, and now he is set to drive the No. 1 Toyota for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series race on Friday, June 19.

While there is no official word on whether or not anybody would be allowed to run those two races as well as the O'Reilly race on Saturday, June 20, it wouldn't be surprising to see somebody try to find out by running all three, especially considering the fact that NASCAR's restrictions on Cup drivers in lower series races have been vastly relaxed for 2026.