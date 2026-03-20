Joe Gibbs Racing driver joins new team in pursuit of Darlington sweep

Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell is set to run triple duty this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Bell is a two-time third place finisher at the track in the Cup Series, with one such finish in each of the two most recent seasons, and he won there for Joe Gibbs' team during the 2024 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season. However, has never competed at the "Lady in Black" in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Bell, who drives the No. 20 Toyota at the Cup level, is set to replace Cup teammate Chase Briscoe behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota in the O'Reilly Series in what is scheduled to be the final race of the season before Brent Crews takes over for the rest of the year.

Crews' 18th birthday is not until Monday, March 30, so he is not allowed to compete at Darlington Raceway since it is an oval that measures more than 1.25 miles in length; it is a four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval.

Aside from Briscoe competing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage Truck Series driver Gio Ruggiero started the season in the No. 19 car at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway). Crews ran the races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Phoenix Raceway and finished sixth and 18th, respectively.

Christopher Bell lands Truck ride for Darlington race

On the Truck Series side, Bell is set to drive the No. 62 Toyota for Halmar Friesen Racing.

The 31-year-old Norman, Oklahoma native made his first start, an unexpected start, for the team as the replacement for the injured Stewart Friesen back in August 2025 at Watkins Glen International and finished fourth.

Kaden Honeycutt, who was dropped by Niece Motorsports mid-season, then took over behind the wheel of the No. 52 Toyota for the remainder of the year and advanced all the way to the Championship 4.

John Hunter Nemechek, who competes full-time for Toyota's Legacy Motor Club Cup Series team, opened up the year in the No. 62 truck at Daytona and Atlanta before Wesley Slimp drove it on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Only one NASCAR driver has ever swept a tripleheader weekend, and that driver, Kyle Busch, has done it twice. He did it at Bristol Motor Speedway in both 2010 and 2017, and Bell will be hoping to join him with his first Cup Series win of 2026, his first O'Reilly Series win since his 2024 Darlington win, and his first Truck Series win since winning the series championship in 2017.

Bell does not have any other starts confirmed for the O'Reilly Series or the Truck Series on the 2026 schedule beyond this weekend.

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 this Friday, March 20, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action from the "Lady in Black"!