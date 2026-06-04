Joe Gibbs Racing driver replaced for Michigan NASCAR race

Of Tricon Garage's five full-time entries in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, just three are driven by full-time drivers. The No. 1 Toyota and the No. 5 Toyota have been shared entries all year.

Joe Gibbs Racing O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Brandon Jones made seven starts behind the wheel of the No. 1 truck a year ago and placed as high as fourth at Pocono Raceway, after having not competed in the series at all since 2020.

This year, he made his return with another fourth place effort at Texas Motor Speedway in early May, and after sitting out the road course race at Watkins Glen International, he returned to run three consecutive races in the No. 1 Toyota at Dover Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Nashville Superspeedway.

Brandon Jones replacement confirmed for Michigan

He placed sixth, seventh, and 13th, respectively, to help the team's case in the owner standings, where it currently sits fourth.

But beyond the Nashville race, Jones does not have any more starts lined up behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota this season, and a familiar face is set to be back in the truck at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

Corey Heim, who won the championship in the team's No. 11 Toyota a year ago, has competed in four races for the organization in 2026, including three behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota. He is set to take over for Jones this weekend at Michigan, marking his first start since his DNF at Bristol Motor Speedway in mid-April.

Heim won the race at Rockingham Speedway in the No. 1 truck earlier in April, and he also won at Darlington Raceway in the No. 5 Toyota in March. His other start this season came in the No. 1 truck at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), where he finished fifth in February.

Spencer Davis is set to drive the No. 5 Toyota this weekend, after Joe Gibbs Racing O'Reilly Series driver William Sawalich drove it at Dover, Charlotte, and Nashville. The O'Reilly Series will not compete at Michigan this weekend.

The DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 6. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action!