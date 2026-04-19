Joey Logano penalized before NASCAR Cup race at Kansas

Team Penske's Joey Logano managed to qualify 15th for Sunday's AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway after experiencing a power steering issue inside the No. 22 Ford during practice.
However, the team have opted to make a change to the steering rack to combat the issue before the race itself.
Because the change is considered an unapproved adjustment, Logano is set to relinquish his 15th place starting position and drop to the rear of the 37-car field before the 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval gets underway.
All drivers who had been lined up to start behind Logano on the inside lane, starting with Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, are set to move up by one row, effectively netting them two spots each. Drivers who had been lined up to start on the outside lane are unaffected by Logano's penalty.
However, Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson was later sent to the rear for unapproved steering adjustments as well. He had been set to start in 28th, so all drivers who had been lined up to start behind him on the outside lane, starting with Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, are set to move up by one row (two spots) as well.
Logano, a three-time Kansas winner, is set to take the green flag in 37th place, while Gragson is set to start 36th.
Here's an updated look at how the field is set to line up to start Sunday's race.
Updated NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas
Rank
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
10
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
11
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
13
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
20
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
23
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
25
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
33
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
34
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Fox's live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!