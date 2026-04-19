Joey Logano penalized before NASCAR Cup race at Kansas

Team Penske's Joey Logano managed to qualify 15th for Sunday's AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway after experiencing a power steering issue inside the No. 22 Ford during practice.

However, the team have opted to make a change to the steering rack to combat the issue before the race itself.

Because the change is considered an unapproved adjustment, Logano is set to relinquish his 15th place starting position and drop to the rear of the 37-car field before the 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval gets underway.

All drivers who had been lined up to start behind Logano on the inside lane, starting with Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, are set to move up by one row, effectively netting them two spots each. Drivers who had been lined up to start on the outside lane are unaffected by Logano's penalty.

However, Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson was later sent to the rear for unapproved steering adjustments as well. He had been set to start in 28th, so all drivers who had been lined up to start behind him on the outside lane, starting with Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, are set to move up by one row (two spots) as well.

Logano, a three-time Kansas winner, is set to take the green flag in 37th place, while Gragson is set to start 36th.

Here's an updated look at how the field is set to line up to start Sunday's race.

Updated NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas

Rank Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 10 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 20 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 25 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 29 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 30 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 31 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 33 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 34 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Fox's live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!