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Joey Logano penalized before NASCAR Cup race at Kansas

Joey Logano is set to start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway from the rear of the field.
ByAsher Fair|
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Joey Logano, Team Penske, NASCAR
Joey Logano, Team Penske, NASCAR | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Team Penske's Joey Logano managed to qualify 15th for Sunday's AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway after experiencing a power steering issue inside the No. 22 Ford during practice.

However, the team have opted to make a change to the steering rack to combat the issue before the race itself.

Because the change is considered an unapproved adjustment, Logano is set to relinquish his 15th place starting position and drop to the rear of the 37-car field before the 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval gets underway.

All drivers who had been lined up to start behind Logano on the inside lane, starting with Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen, are set to move up by one row, effectively netting them two spots each. Drivers who had been lined up to start on the outside lane are unaffected by Logano's penalty.

However, Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson was later sent to the rear for unapproved steering adjustments as well. He had been set to start in 28th, so all drivers who had been lined up to start behind him on the outside lane, starting with Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry, are set to move up by one row (two spots) as well.

Logano, a three-time Kansas winner, is set to take the green flag in 37th place, while Gragson is set to start 36th.

Here's an updated look at how the field is set to line up to start Sunday's race.

Updated NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas

Rank

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

11

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

20

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

25

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

33

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Fox's live coverage of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!

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