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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Kansas

Kansas Speedway is set to host the first of its two races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon.
ByAsher Fair|
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Kansas Speedway, NASCAR
Kansas Speedway, NASCAR | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

For the first time since the mid-March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and just the second time so far during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to contest a race at a traditional mile-and-a-half oval this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is also on the 10-race playoff schedule, heightening the importance of leaving this Sunday's 267-lap race with confidence and a strong notebook to take forward.

Because Kansas is an intermediate track, the qualifying format is relatively basic. Unlike on short tracks, each driver on the 37-car entry list is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, rather than a two-lap attempt, and unlike on superspeedways, there is only one round of qualifying to determine the full starting lineup; there is no 10-driver second round shootout for pole.

The qualifying order was determined by the metric that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season, factoring in both the point standings and the results of the most recent race.

This formula replaced the far more complicated metric that NASCAR had used from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the current metric can be found here.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Kansas as the series prepares to officially mark the one-quarter mark of the season and the one-third mark of the regular season.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas

Rank

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

10

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

11

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

26

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

30

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

31

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

37

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 19 for the live broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!

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