NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Kansas

For the first time since the mid-March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and just the second time so far during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to contest a race at a traditional mile-and-a-half oval this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval is also on the 10-race playoff schedule, heightening the importance of leaving this Sunday's 267-lap race with confidence and a strong notebook to take forward.

Because Kansas is an intermediate track, the qualifying format is relatively basic. Unlike on short tracks, each driver on the 37-car entry list is set to make one single-lap qualifying attempt, rather than a two-lap attempt, and unlike on superspeedways, there is only one round of qualifying to determine the full starting lineup; there is no 10-driver second round shootout for pole.

The qualifying order was determined by the metric that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season, factoring in both the point standings and the results of the most recent race.

This formula replaced the far more complicated metric that NASCAR had used from 2020 to 2024. A full breakdown of the current metric can be found here.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Kansas as the series prepares to officially mark the one-quarter mark of the season and the one-third mark of the regular season.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Kansas

Rank Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 10 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 22 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 26 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 30 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 31 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 19 for the live broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had the chance to do so!