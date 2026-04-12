NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol, full Food City 500 race results

Bristol Motor Speedway is the host of the Food City 500, the eighth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and the first since the weekend off for Easter.

Sunday's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is set to mark the first of 16 consecutive race weekends for the Cup Series. The 2025 season's post-Easter stretch consisted of 28 race weekends in a row, the most at any point in any season since 1971.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the only driver ahead of Blaney in the point standings, started beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Food City 500 race updates from Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 1 results

1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



4 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



6 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



10 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 2 results

1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



3 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



7 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



10 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Full Food City 500 results

Order Driver 1 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 3 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 8 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 9 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 14 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 15 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 22 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 29 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 32 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 33 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 35 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 36 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 37 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Full point standings following the Food City 500 can be found here.

The AdventHealth 400 is the ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, April 19. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox starting at 2:00 p.m. ET, so start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!