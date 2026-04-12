NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol, full Food City 500 race results

Bristol Motor Speedway is the host of the Food City 500, the eighth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and the first since the weekend off for Easter.
Sunday's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is set to mark the first of 16 consecutive race weekends for the Cup Series. The 2025 season's post-Easter stretch consisted of 28 race weekends in a row, the most at any point in any season since 1971.
Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the only driver ahead of Blaney in the point standings, started beside him on the front row.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our Food City 500 race updates from Bristol.
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 1 results
1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
6 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 2 results
1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Full Food City 500 results
Order
Driver
1
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
9
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
12
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
15
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
22
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
29
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
32
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
33
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
36
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Full point standings following the Food City 500 can be found here.
The AdventHealth 400 is the ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, April 19. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox starting at 2:00 p.m. ET, so start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!