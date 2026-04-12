Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol, full Food City 500 race results

Bristol Motor Speedway is the host of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's eighth race, the Food City 500.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Bristol Motor Speedway is the host of the Food City 500, the eighth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and the first since the weekend off for Easter.

Sunday's 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is set to mark the first of 16 consecutive race weekends for the Cup Series. The 2025 season's post-Easter stretch consisted of 28 race weekends in a row, the most at any point in any season since 1971.

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's race in Saturday's qualifying session, and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, the only driver ahead of Blaney in the point standings, started beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Food City 500 race updates from Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 1 results

1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

6 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Food City 500 Stage 2 results

1 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Full Food City 500 results

Order

Driver

1

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

3

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

9

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

12

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

15

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

17

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

22

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

29

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

32

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

33

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Full point standings following the Food City 500 can be found here.

The AdventHealth 400 is the ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, April 19. Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox starting at 2:00 p.m. ET, so start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!

Home/NASCAR Cup Series