NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Bristol

Following an off weekend for Easter, the first of two off weekends on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the series is set to be back in action this Sunday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500.

Like the series' most recent race at Martinsville Speedway two weekends ago, the 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is considered a short track race.

As a result, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is allowed to make a two-lap qualifying attempt, rather than just a single-lap attempt. However, drivers can opt against the second lap, as the starting lineup is set to be determined by top lap speed, rather than two-lap average speed.

On short tracks, there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways; the first round is set to determine the entire 37-car starting lineup.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR has used since the start of the 2025 season. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Follow along with our Food City 500 qualifying updates from Bristol Motor Speedway. A full qualifying order can be found here.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol

Order Driver 1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 16 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 18 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 21 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 22 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 26 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 30 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 31 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Sunday's Food City 500 is set to be shown live from Bristol Motor Speedway on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!