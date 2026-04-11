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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host the first NASCAR Cup Series race following the weekend off for Easter.
ByAsher Fair|
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Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Following an off weekend for Easter, the first of two off weekends on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the series is set to be back in action this Sunday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500.

Like the series' most recent race at Martinsville Speedway two weekends ago, the 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is considered a short track race.

As a result, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is allowed to make a two-lap qualifying attempt, rather than just a single-lap attempt. However, drivers can opt against the second lap, as the starting lineup is set to be determined by top lap speed, rather than two-lap average speed.

On short tracks, there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways; the first round is set to determine the entire 37-car starting lineup.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR has used since the start of the 2025 season. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Follow along with our Food City 500 qualifying updates from Bristol Motor Speedway. A full qualifying order can be found here.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol

Order

Driver

1

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

7

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

21

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

22

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

26

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

30

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

31

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

Sunday's Food City 500 is set to be shown live from Bristol Motor Speedway on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!

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