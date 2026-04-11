NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Bristol

Following an off weekend for Easter, the first of two off weekends on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the series is set to be back in action this Sunday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500.
Like the series' most recent race at Martinsville Speedway two weekends ago, the 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is considered a short track race.
As a result, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is allowed to make a two-lap qualifying attempt, rather than just a single-lap attempt. However, drivers can opt against the second lap, as the starting lineup is set to be determined by top lap speed, rather than two-lap average speed.
On short tracks, there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is on superspeedways; the first round is set to determine the entire 37-car starting lineup.
The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR has used since the start of the 2025 season. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
Follow along with our Food City 500 qualifying updates from Bristol Motor Speedway. A full qualifying order can be found here.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Bristol
Order
Driver
1
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
5
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
16
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
18
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
21
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
22
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
31
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
Sunday's Food City 500 is set to be shown live from Bristol Motor Speedway on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!