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Bristol NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 3 lineup changes

Saturday's qualifying order is set for Sunday's Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is coming off of the first of its two scheduled off weekends on the 2026 calendar, as the series did not race on Easter Sunday.

Two weeks after the race at Martinsville Speedway, the Cup Series is set to be back in action on another short track this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Because the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval is considered a short track, each of the 37 drivers on the entry list is allowed to take two qualifying laps, rather than just one, although those who prefer one can stick to one; there is no penalty for not running a second lap.

The qualifying order was determined by the two-variable formula that NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season, after modifying the old four-variable metric that had been used from 2020 to 2024 to make things easier. A full breakdown of the current metric can be found here.

Unlike on superspeedways, there is no second round shootout for the pole position on short tracks; the results of the first round of qualifying are set to determine the full 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's 500-lap race.

A total of three driver lineup changes have been made since the Martinsville race. Alex Bowman has returned to the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after missing four races with vertigo; Justin Allgaier had replaced him in each of the most recent three.

As far as the non-chartered (open) cars go, the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet is not on the entry list after Austin Hill drove it at Martinsville, while the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford is. Chad Finchum is set to drive it after Timmy Hill drove it in its most recent appearance at Darlington Raceway three weekends ago.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order for Saturday's Food City 500 qualifying session.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Bristol

Order

Driver

1

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

2

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

3

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

4

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

5

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

6

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

16

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

23

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

26

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

28

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

29

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

33

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

35

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 12 for the live broadcast of the Food City 500 from Bristol Motor Speedway. Take advantage of FuboTV's trial offer today and watch for free!

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