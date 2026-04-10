NASCAR Cup team dropping a car after season-worst finish

Richard Childress Racing fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet in three of the first seven races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, and the car has been shared by the team's two full-time O'Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers, Jesse Love and Austin Hill.

Love finished 27th in the season's first road course race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and Hill finished in 21st in the following weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway. The car returned a few weeks later at Martinsville Speedway, and Hill drove it to a 33rd place finish.

But the No. 33 Chevrolet is not on the entry list for this weekend's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, after Hill drove it to a 25th place finish at the track back in September.

Richard Childress Racing not fielding third car at Bristol

The only non-chartered (open) car on the entry list for Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked oval in Bristol, Tennessee is the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which is set to make its third appearance of the year and first with Chad Finchum behind the wheel.

As for the No. 33 entry, it is set to return two weekends from now. Love is set to make his second start of the 2026 season at Talladega Superspeedway, although the reigning O'Reilly Series champion doesn't currently have any more Cup Series starts lined up beyond that.

Hill is set to run at least three more races in the car this season, although the locations for those starts have also not yet been confirmed.

Love and Hill are currently second and fourth, respectively, in the O'Reilly Series standings. Hill won the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, while Love is still seeking his first win of the year.

The Food City 500 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 12. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from Thunder Valley!