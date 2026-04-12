Bristol NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The NASCAR Cup Series has had just one points leader through the first seven races of the 2026 season, and that is guaranteed to continue to be the case once Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway comes to an end.
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has won four of those seven races, including the first three, and he owns an 82-point lead over Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.
Even with NASCAR having boosted the value of race wins from 40 to 55 points this year, Reddick is guaranteed to lead the standings at the end of this 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, as there are still only 20 points on offer across stages one and two.
All four race winners this season are in the top four in points heading into Bristol. Here's a look at the overall top 10 before the Food City 500.
NASCAR Cup Series standings before Bristol
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
353
0
2
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
271
-82
3
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
259
-94
4
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
249
-104
5
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
238
-115
6
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
222
-131
7
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
212
-141
8
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
206
-147
9
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
206
-147
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
206
-147
A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here. It was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.
Follow along with our standings updates from Bristol as the Food City 500 unfolds.
NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings after Stage 1
1 - Tyler Reddick - 353 (0)
2 - Ryan Blaney - 279 (-74)
3 - Denny Hamlin - 264 (-89)
4 - Chase Elliott - 249 (-104)
5 - William Byron - 238 (-115)
6 - Ty Gibbs - 222 (-131)
7 - Christopher Bell - 221 (-132)
8 - Kyle Larson - 216 (-137)
9 - Bubba Wallace - 208 (-145)
10 - Brad Keselowski - 206 (-147)
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings after Stage 2
1 - Tyler Reddick - 353 (0)
2 - Ryan Blaney - 288 (-65)
3 - Denny Hamlin - 272 (-81)
4 - Chase Elliott - 249 (-104)
5 - William Byron - 238 (-115)
6 - Kyle Larson - 226 (-127)
6 - Ty Gibbs - 226 (-127)
8 - Christopher Bell - 221 (-132)
9 - Bubba Wallace - 210 (-143)
10 - Brad Keselowski - 206 (-147)
NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Full standings after Food City 500
Rank
Name
Points
Gap
Playoff
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
386
0
210
2
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
324
-62
148
3
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
300
-86
124
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
281
-105
105
5
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
264
-122
88
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
260
-126
84
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
245
-141
69
8
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
236
-150
60
9
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
231
-155
55
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
230
-156
54
11
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
229
-157
53
12
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
218
-168
42
13
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
209
-177
33
14
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
209
-177
33
15
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
192
-194
16
16
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
177
-209
1
17
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
176
-210
-1
18
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
172
-214
-5
19
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
171
-215
-6
20
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
156
-230
-21
21
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
153
-233
-24
22
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
144
-242
-33
23
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
133
-253
-44
24
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
131
-255
-46
25
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
128
-258
-49
26
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
127
-259
-50
27
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
124
-262
-53
28
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
111
-275
-66
29
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
109
-277
-68
30
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
107
-279
-70
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
104
-282
-73
32
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
95
-291
-82
33
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
84
-302
-93
34
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
76
-310
-101
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
64
-322
-113
36
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24
-362
-153
Full race results can be found here.
The ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AdventHealth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox from Kansas Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!