Bristol NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The NASCAR Cup Series has had just one points leader through the first seven races of the 2026 season, and that is guaranteed to continue to be the case once Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway comes to an end.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has won four of those seven races, including the first three, and he owns an 82-point lead over Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

Even with NASCAR having boosted the value of race wins from 40 to 55 points this year, Reddick is guaranteed to lead the standings at the end of this 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, as there are still only 20 points on offer across stages one and two.

All four race winners this season are in the top four in points heading into Bristol. Here's a look at the overall top 10 before the Food City 500.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Bristol

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 353 0 2 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 271 -82 3 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 259 -94 4 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 249 -104 5 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 238 -115 6 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 222 -131 7 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 212 -141 8 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 206 -147 9 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 206 -147 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 206 -147

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here. It was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Bristol as the Food City 500 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 353 (0)



2 - Ryan Blaney - 279 (-74)



3 - Denny Hamlin - 264 (-89)



4 - Chase Elliott - 249 (-104)



5 - William Byron - 238 (-115)



6 - Ty Gibbs - 222 (-131)



7 - Christopher Bell - 221 (-132)



8 - Kyle Larson - 216 (-137)



9 - Bubba Wallace - 208 (-145)



10 - Brad Keselowski - 206 (-147)

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 353 (0)



2 - Ryan Blaney - 288 (-65)



3 - Denny Hamlin - 272 (-81)



4 - Chase Elliott - 249 (-104)



5 - William Byron - 238 (-115)



6 - Kyle Larson - 226 (-127)



6 - Ty Gibbs - 226 (-127)



8 - Christopher Bell - 221 (-132)



9 - Bubba Wallace - 210 (-143)



10 - Brad Keselowski - 206 (-147)

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Full standings after Food City 500

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 386 0 210 2 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 324 -62 148 3 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 300 -86 124 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 281 -105 105 5 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 264 -122 88 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 260 -126 84 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 245 -141 69 8 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 236 -150 60 9 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 231 -155 55 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 230 -156 54 11 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 229 -157 53 12 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 218 -168 42 13 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 209 -177 33 14 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 209 -177 33 15 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 192 -194 16 16 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 177 -209 1 17 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 176 -210 -1 18 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 172 -214 -5 19 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 171 -215 -6 20 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 156 -230 -21 21 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 153 -233 -24 22 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 144 -242 -33 23 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 133 -253 -44 24 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 131 -255 -46 25 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 128 -258 -49 26 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 127 -259 -50 27 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 124 -262 -53 28 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 111 -275 -66 29 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 109 -277 -68 30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 107 -279 -70 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 104 -282 -73 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 95 -291 -82 33 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 84 -302 -93 34 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 76 -310 -101 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 64 -322 -113 36 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 -362 -153

Full race results can be found here.

The ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AdventHealth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox from Kansas Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!