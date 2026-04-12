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Bristol NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway is the eighth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
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Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has had just one points leader through the first seven races of the 2026 season, and that is guaranteed to continue to be the case once Sunday afternoon's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway comes to an end.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has won four of those seven races, including the first three, and he owns an 82-point lead over Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

Even with NASCAR having boosted the value of race wins from 40 to 55 points this year, Reddick is guaranteed to lead the standings at the end of this 500-lap race around the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennessee oval, as there are still only 20 points on offer across stages one and two.

All four race winners this season are in the top four in points heading into Bristol. Here's a look at the overall top 10 before the Food City 500.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Bristol

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

353

0

2

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

271

-82

3

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

259

-94

4

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

249

-104

5

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

238

-115

6

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

222

-131

7

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

212

-141

8

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

206

-147

9

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

206

-147

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

206

-147

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here. It was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Bristol as the Food City 500 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Tyler Reddick - 353 (0)

2 - Ryan Blaney - 279 (-74)

3 - Denny Hamlin - 264 (-89)

4 - Chase Elliott - 249 (-104)

5 - William Byron - 238 (-115)

6 - Ty Gibbs - 222 (-131)

7 - Christopher Bell - 221 (-132)

8 - Kyle Larson - 216 (-137)

9 - Bubba Wallace - 208 (-145)

10 - Brad Keselowski - 206 (-147)

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Tyler Reddick - 353 (0)

2 - Ryan Blaney - 288 (-65)

3 - Denny Hamlin - 272 (-81)

4 - Chase Elliott - 249 (-104)

5 - William Byron - 238 (-115)

6 - Kyle Larson - 226 (-127)

6 - Ty Gibbs - 226 (-127)

8 - Christopher Bell - 221 (-132)

9 - Bubba Wallace - 210 (-143)

10 - Brad Keselowski - 206 (-147)

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Full standings after Food City 500

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

386

0

210

2

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

324

-62

148

3

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

300

-86

124

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

281

-105

105

5

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

264

-122

88

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

260

-126

84

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

245

-141

69

8

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

236

-150

60

9

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

231

-155

55

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

230

-156

54

11

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

229

-157

53

12

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

218

-168

42

13

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

209

-177

33

14

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

209

-177

33

15

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

192

-194

16

16

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

177

-209

1

17

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

176

-210

-1

18

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

172

-214

-5

19

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

171

-215

-6

20

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

156

-230

-21

21

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

153

-233

-24

22

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

144

-242

-33

23

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

133

-253

-44

24

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

131

-255

-46

25

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

128

-258

-49

26

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

127

-259

-50

27

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

124

-262

-53

28

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

111

-275

-66

29

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

109

-277

-68

30

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

107

-279

-70

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

104

-282

-73

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

95

-291

-82

33

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

84

-302

-93

34

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

76

-310

-101

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

64

-322

-113

36

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

-362

-153

Full race results can be found here.

The ninth race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AdventHealth 400, which is set to be shown live on Fox from Kansas Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!

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