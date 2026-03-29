Martinsville NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick saw his two-race win "drought" come to an end at Darlington Raceway a week ago, giving him four wins in six races to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The driver of the No. 45 Toyota, who won three races in a row to start the year, is the only driver who has spent time atop the point standings this season, and regardless of the result of Sunday afternoon's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, that won't change.

It won't change next week either, as the Cup Series is set for its first off weekend of the season due to the Easter holiday, meaning that Reddick is guaranteed to hold the points lead up until at least the race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 12.

And given the fact that he holds a 95-point lead over Team Penske's Ryan Blaney in the standings, he's likely to be leading after that one as well.

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Here is how the top 10 stack up in points heading into Sunday's Cook Out 400.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Martinsville

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 325 0 2 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 230 -95 3 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 205 -120 4 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 203 -122 5 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 194 -131 6 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 191 -134 7 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 188 -137 8 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 182 -143 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 182 -143 10 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 176 -149

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here. It was set by Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Follow along with our standings updates from Martinsville as the Cook Out 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers in the overall point standings are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Standings after Stage 1

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Standings after Stage 2

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Full standings after Cook Out 400

Full Cook Out 400 race results from Martinsville can be found here.

The eighth race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season will not be held next Sunday, as the series has off for Easter weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the next race on Sunday, April 12. Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Food City 500 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!