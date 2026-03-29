Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Martinsville NASCAR qualifying: Full Cook Out 400 starting lineup

The starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway is set following Saturday's qualifying session.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Martinsville Speedway, Cook Out 400, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Martinsville Speedway, Cook Out 400, NASCAR | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

We are aware that there was a technical issue during qualifying for Sunday's Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

While the results were able to be updated throughout Saturday's single-car qualifying session around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval before ultimately being finalized after the session concluded, the article effectively duplicated within itself and created a separate section in which a blank chart indicated that the session had yet to conclude.

To get ahead of any potential confusion, here is a clearer starting lineup chart for Sunday's 400-lap race.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Martinsville

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

13

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

24

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

25

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

27

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

37

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin secured the pole position with a top lap time of 19.275 seconds (98.241 miles per hour). He ran both of his allotted qualfiying laps.

Several drivers, including fellow front row qualifier William Byron, only ran one; drivers are allowed two laps of qualifying on short tracks, but because the official qualifying speeds are based on top lap speeds, rather than two-lap average speeds, drivers can opt out of the second lap.

Hamlin beat the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to his 49th career Busch Light Pole Award by 0.056 seconds (0.284 miles per hour).

Any post-race "to the rear" penalties will be reflected in a separate article.

Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway!

Home/NASCAR Cup Series