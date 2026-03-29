Martinsville NASCAR qualifying: Full Cook Out 400 starting lineup

We are aware that there was a technical issue during qualifying for Sunday's Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
While the results were able to be updated throughout Saturday's single-car qualifying session around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval before ultimately being finalized after the session concluded, the article effectively duplicated within itself and created a separate section in which a blank chart indicated that the session had yet to conclude.
To get ahead of any potential confusion, here is a clearer starting lineup chart for Sunday's 400-lap race.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Martinsville
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
9
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
13
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
16
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
17
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
18
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
24
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
25
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
27
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin secured the pole position with a top lap time of 19.275 seconds (98.241 miles per hour). He ran both of his allotted qualfiying laps.
Several drivers, including fellow front row qualifier William Byron, only ran one; drivers are allowed two laps of qualifying on short tracks, but because the official qualifying speeds are based on top lap speeds, rather than two-lap average speeds, drivers can opt out of the second lap.
Hamlin beat the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to his 49th career Busch Light Pole Award by 0.056 seconds (0.284 miles per hour).
Any post-race "to the rear" penalties will be reflected in a separate article.
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