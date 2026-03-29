Martinsville NASCAR qualifying: Full Cook Out 400 starting lineup

We are aware that there was a technical issue during qualifying for Sunday's Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

While the results were able to be updated throughout Saturday's single-car qualifying session around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval before ultimately being finalized after the session concluded, the article effectively duplicated within itself and created a separate section in which a blank chart indicated that the session had yet to conclude.

To get ahead of any potential confusion, here is a clearer starting lineup chart for Sunday's 400-lap race.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Martinsville

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 7 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 10 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 13 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 18 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 24 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 37 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin secured the pole position with a top lap time of 19.275 seconds (98.241 miles per hour). He ran both of his allotted qualfiying laps.

Several drivers, including fellow front row qualifier William Byron, only ran one; drivers are allowed two laps of qualifying on short tracks, but because the official qualifying speeds are based on top lap speeds, rather than two-lap average speeds, drivers can opt out of the second lap.

Hamlin beat the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to his 49th career Busch Light Pole Award by 0.056 seconds (0.284 miles per hour).

Any post-race "to the rear" penalties will be reflected in a separate article.

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