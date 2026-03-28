NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway is set to host the first true short track race of the 26-race 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday afternoon, and that race, the Cook Out 400, is the first of two events scheduled to take place at the "Paperclip" in 2026.

Because Martinsville, a four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) oval in Ridgeway, Virginia, is considered a short track, each driver on the entry list is permitted to make a two-lap qualifying attempt, rather than just a single-lap attempt, during Saturday afternoon's single-car qualifying session.

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Drivers are allowed to forgo their second qualifying lap if they so choose, as the 37-car starting lineup is based on each driver's top lap speed, rather than two-lap average speed.

There is also no second round shootout for the pole position like there is for superspeedway races; round one speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup.

Saturday's full qualifying order, which can be found here, was determined by NASCAR's qualifying metric, which was created in 2020 and revised ahead of the 2025 season.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Follow along with our Cook Out 400 qualifying updates from Martinsville.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Martinsville

NOTE: This starting lineup is not official until all 37 drivers on the entry list are included.

The Cook Out 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Martinsville Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 29. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the "Paperclip"!