Martinsville NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of its two races at Martinsville Speedway on the 2026 schedule this weekend.

Martinsville, a four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) oval, is the shortest oval on the 36-race schedule, and it is set to host the series' first true short track race of the year; Phoenix Raceway hosted a race earlier this month, but that oval is technically 1.022 miles in length and considered an intermediate track.

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Because the Ridgeway, Virginia oval is a short track, each driver is set to get two qualifying laps, rather than just one, although drivers can opt to simply take one lap instead of two. The faster of the two laps counts, not the two-lap average.

There is still set to be just one single round of qualifying, unlike on superspeedways; there is no top 10 shootout for the pole position.

NASCAR's qualifying metric, which was introduced in 2020 and revised ahead of the 2025 season, determined the full 37-car qualifying order for Sunday's Cook Out 400 ahead of Saturday's qualifying session.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

There are two notable changes to the entry list since this past weekend's race at Darlington Raceway. While a driver named Hill is once againt the only driver of a non-chartered (open) car, it's a different Hill, and with a different team.

Timmy Hill drove the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) at Darlington, but the No. 66 car is not on this weekend's entry list. Austin Hill is set to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing for the second time this season, and for the first time ever in a Cup race at Martinsville.

Here's a look at the Martinsville qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Martinsville

Order Driver 1 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 3 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 5 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 8 Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 11 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 12 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 19 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 26 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 27 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 29 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 32 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 36 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 37 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of Sunday's Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the "Paperclip"!