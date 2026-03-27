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Martinsville NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first of its two NASCAR Cup Series races on the 2026 calendar this weekend.
ByAsher Fair|
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Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR
Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of its two races at Martinsville Speedway on the 2026 schedule this weekend.

Martinsville, a four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) oval, is the shortest oval on the 36-race schedule, and it is set to host the series' first true short track race of the year; Phoenix Raceway hosted a race earlier this month, but that oval is technically 1.022 miles in length and considered an intermediate track.

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Because the Ridgeway, Virginia oval is a short track, each driver is set to get two qualifying laps, rather than just one, although drivers can opt to simply take one lap instead of two. The faster of the two laps counts, not the two-lap average.

There is still set to be just one single round of qualifying, unlike on superspeedways; there is no top 10 shootout for the pole position.

NASCAR's qualifying metric, which was introduced in 2020 and revised ahead of the 2025 season, determined the full 37-car qualifying order for Sunday's Cook Out 400 ahead of Saturday's qualifying session.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

There are two notable changes to the entry list since this past weekend's race at Darlington Raceway. While a driver named Hill is once againt the only driver of a non-chartered (open) car, it's a different Hill, and with a different team.

Timmy Hill drove the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) at Darlington, but the No. 66 car is not on this weekend's entry list. Austin Hill is set to drive the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing for the second time this season, and for the first time ever in a Cup race at Martinsville.

Here's a look at the Martinsville qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Martinsville

Order

Driver

1

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

3

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

4

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

5

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

6

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8

Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

19

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

26

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

27

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

29

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

32

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

36

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

37

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Fox Sports 1's live coverage of Sunday's Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and catch all of the action from the "Paperclip"!

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