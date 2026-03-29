NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville, full Cook Out 400 race results

While Bowman Gray Stadium hosted the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race, Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host the first short track race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season this weekend, and ironically, that race is also sponsored by Cook Out.

Sunday's 400-lap Cook Out 400 around the four-turn, 0.526-mile (0.847-kilometer) Ridgeway, Virginia oval is the first of two race scheduled for the "Paperclip" in 2026, with the other being the penultimate race of the 10-race playoffs in November.

The 2025 season's two Martinsville winners were Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin in March and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron in October.

It was a good start to the weekend for the two 2025 winners in 2026, as Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's race by posting the top lap time in Saturday's single-car qualifying session, and Byron joined him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Cook Out 400 race updates from Martinsville.

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Cook Out 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



2 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



6 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



7 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



8 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



10 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Cook Out 400 Stage 2 results

1 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Full Cook Out 400 results

Full point standings following the Cook Out 400 can be found here.

There is no NASCAR Cup Series race next weekend, as the series is scheduled to have off for Easter. The next race on the calendar is the Food City 500, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!