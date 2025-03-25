Kyle Busch makes big announcement, and it's not what NASCAR fans expected

On Sunday night, shortly after his 21st place finish in the Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Kyle Busch shared on social media that he had an announcement to make on Monday night.

The time for the announcement was 6:51 p.m. ET, though his decision to write it out using military time, 18:51, led fans to speculate about what that announcement might be.

Given the fact that the numbers 18 and 51 were longtime Kyle Busch Motorsports numbers before the team shut down and their assets were solid to Spire Motorsports after the 2023 season, a lot of predictions had to do with the team potentially returning in some form.

News at 18:51 on Monday. — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 23, 2025

Of course, there were some crazier predictions as well.

Kyle Busch to leave NASCAR to pilot the Space X Rocket ship in Elons new Space Racing League. — Gamecock Richard (@GamecockRichard) March 23, 2025

Busch indeed made his announcement at exactly 18:51 on Monday.

And he confirmed what not many fans were expecting.

The 39-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native and his nine-year-old son, Brexton, are set to compete against one another for the first time ever.

The battle is set to take place at Millbridge Speedway, known as "North Carolina's Premier Dirt Track Facility". The track is a 0.167-mile (0.269-kilometer) dirt track located in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Both father and son won track championships at the same venue back in October. Their duel is set to be contested in the micro sprint class, with Kyle in the No. 51 and Brexton in the No. 18.

It is sponsored by longtime partner Servpro and is set to be shown live on DIRTVision on Wednesday, March 26.

For the FIRST TIME EVER, @brextonbusch and I will race head-to-head!🔥



Track Champ vs Rookie • Father vs Son👑



Battle of the Busch’s by @SERVPRO🍿



This Wednesday, March 26th, at Millbridge. Watch on DirtVision.📺 pic.twitter.com/sC3CBfhXZy — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 24, 2025

Brexton has been competing for several years already, and as Kyle has shared in recent times, he has high hopes that his son can follow in his footsteps and reach the Cup Series to continue the Busch family dynasty.

Getting to compete against the winningest driver in NASCAR national series history is certainly a major step forward on that path, even if he is still several years away from being old enough to compete in the Truck Series, where Kyle also eventually wants to compete against him.