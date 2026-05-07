Kyle Busch replacement confirmed for Watkins Glen NASCAR race

Kyle Busch avoided suspension for his late contact with John Hunter Nemechek during Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, so he is set to compete in this coming Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen.

Busch also ran the Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas for Spire Motorsports and placed second behind teammate Carson Hocevar. It was his third Truck Series start of the year, all behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet.

However, this coming Friday afternoon's race at Watkins Glen is not one of the five remaining Truck Series races on his eight-race 2026 calendar.

Kyle Busch replacement confirmed at Watkins Glen

Connor Mosack, who competed full-time in the series for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing a year ago, landed a part-time deal with Spire Motorsports this season. This deal is set to include 12 total races, and the third is this weekend's race at the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York natural terrain road course.

In his first appearance of the 2026 season, Mosack took the pole position for the series' inaugural street course race in St. Petersburg, Florida before going on to finish 13th. He backed that up with a fifth place finish at Darlington Raceway in the following race, which was better than any of his results a year ago, but he hasn't been back since.

Over the offseason, NASCAR loosened restrictions on all full-time Cup Series drivers with at least three years of Cup experience when it comes to running lower division races. The Truck Series limit was raised from five races to eight, and Busch, the all-time winningest driver in series history, plans to take full advantage.

He is also set to compete in the races at Dover Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Nashville Superspeedway later this month, as well as the July race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and the August race at Richmond Raceway.

Other drivers of the No. 7 truck so far this year have included Michael McDowell, who ran the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, and Sammy Smith, who competed at Rockingham Speedway.

Busch won the race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) and placed eighth at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 4:30 p.m. ET this Friday, May 8 for the live broadcast of the Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen from Watkins Glen International. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!