There have once again been multiple entry list changes from week to week in the NASCAR Cup Series, this time between the races at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sunday afternoon's 267-lap Pennzoil 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is set to feature only the 36 chartered cars. For the first time in 2026, there are no non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list.

At Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Phoenix, Richard Childress Racing fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for Jesse Love and Austin Hill, respectively.

The other change has to do with Alex Bowman's No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports, as he continues to remain sidelined after having been diagnosed with vertigo following the race at COTA. After Anthony Alfredo replaced him at Phoenix, Justin Allgaier is set to do so at Las Vegas.

Notably, the qualifying order has to do only with the car, rather than the driver. The new metric, which was introduced in 2025 (and can be found here in more detail), is a two-variable formula, rather than a four-variable formula like the one that had been used from 2020 to 2024, and it's based on the car's finish in the most recent race, as well as its rank in the owner standings.

Because Las Vegas is considered an intermediate track, there is scheduled to be just one round of single-car qualifying to set the 36-car starting lineup for Sunday's race.

Here's a look at this week's qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Las Vegas

Order Driver 1 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 3 Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 5 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 7 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 10 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 25 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 26 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 27 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 28 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 35 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 36 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, and Fox Sports 1's live coverage is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Don't miss any of the action with a free trial of FuboTV!