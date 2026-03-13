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Las Vegas NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

The qualifying order is set for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There have once again been multiple entry list changes from week to week in the NASCAR Cup Series, this time between the races at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sunday afternoon's 267-lap Pennzoil 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is set to feature only the 36 chartered cars. For the first time in 2026, there are no non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list.

At Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Phoenix, Richard Childress Racing fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for Jesse Love and Austin Hill, respectively.

The other change has to do with Alex Bowman's No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports, as he continues to remain sidelined after having been diagnosed with vertigo following the race at COTA. After Anthony Alfredo replaced him at Phoenix, Justin Allgaier is set to do so at Las Vegas.

Notably, the qualifying order has to do only with the car, rather than the driver. The new metric, which was introduced in 2025 (and can be found here in more detail), is a two-variable formula, rather than a four-variable formula like the one that had been used from 2020 to 2024, and it's based on the car's finish in the most recent race, as well as its rank in the owner standings.

Because Las Vegas is considered an intermediate track, there is scheduled to be just one round of single-car qualifying to set the 36-car starting lineup for Sunday's race.

Here's a look at this week's qualifying order.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Las Vegas

Order

Driver

1

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

3

Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

10

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

25

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

26

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

27

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

31

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

33

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

35

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, and Fox Sports 1's live coverage is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Don't miss any of the action with a free trial of FuboTV!

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