There have once again been multiple entry list changes from week to week in the NASCAR Cup Series, this time between the races at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Sunday afternoon's 267-lap Pennzoil 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is set to feature only the 36 chartered cars. For the first time in 2026, there are no non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list.
At Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Phoenix, Richard Childress Racing fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for Jesse Love and Austin Hill, respectively.
The other change has to do with Alex Bowman's No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports, as he continues to remain sidelined after having been diagnosed with vertigo following the race at COTA. After Anthony Alfredo replaced him at Phoenix, Justin Allgaier is set to do so at Las Vegas.
Notably, the qualifying order has to do only with the car, rather than the driver. The new metric, which was introduced in 2025 (and can be found here in more detail), is a two-variable formula, rather than a four-variable formula like the one that had been used from 2020 to 2024, and it's based on the car's finish in the most recent race, as well as its rank in the owner standings.
Because Las Vegas is considered an intermediate track, there is scheduled to be just one round of single-car qualifying to set the 36-car starting lineup for Sunday's race.
Here's a look at this week's qualifying order.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Las Vegas
Order
Driver
1
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
3
Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
7
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
10
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
13
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
25
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
26
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
27
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
31
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
33
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
35
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, and Fox Sports 1's live coverage is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Don't miss any of the action with a free trial of FuboTV!