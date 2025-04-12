Last rumored Indy 500 car ruled out; entry list set for 2025?

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's announcement that two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is set to return to the team in a fourth Honda-powered entry for this year's running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" at Indianapolis Motor Speedway grew the entry list to 34 cars.

The confirmation guaranteed that at least one driver who shows up to the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval will fail to qualify for the 200-lap race.

But even with a third consecutive Bump Day confirmed to solidify the field of 33, there was still a possibility that the entry list would grow to 35 cars for the first time since 2021. Now, however, that is no longer the case.

Dale Coyne Racing had been rumored to add a third Honda-powered entry for Katherine Legge for the second year in a row.

Legge is set to make a number of additional starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series later this year, but it has been confirmed that the Indy 500 will not be a part of her schedule. In fact, she is not planning on competing at all in the NTT IndyCar Series this year after running all seven oval races a year ago.

Legge has four Indy 500 attempts to her name, and she successfully qualified for the race each time. She competed in 2012 and 2013 and did not return until 2023. She has not successfully finished the race since 2013, when she finished in 26th place. Her top finish is 22nd as a rookie in 2012.

Instead of copying and pasting the entire entry list (again), here's a link to the full list of 34 cars confirmed to be attempting to qualify for the race, as there have not been any changes since it was published.

Though the entry list has not been finalized for 2025, this is likely what it will look like once it is.

The full 33-car Indy 500 field is set to be solidified during qualifying weekend on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox and Fox Sports 1. Fox is set to broadcast the race itself beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 25.