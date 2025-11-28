Lusail qualifying, full Qatar sprint race starting lineup

For the sixth and final time during the 2025 Formula 1 season, a sprint race is set to precede a Grand Prix, this time during race weekend 23 of 24 of the year in Qatar.
Prior to Sunday's 57-lap Qatar Grand Prix around the 16-turn, 3.343-mile (5.381-kilometer) Lusail International Circuit road course in Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar, a 19-lap sprint race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, and this sprint race could play a pivotal role in who ultimately ends up being crowned world champion.
There are eight points up for grabs in the sprint. McLaren's Lando Norris leads the world championship by 24 points over teammate Oscar Piastri and four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull with 58 points on the table from now through the end of the year.
Piastri won the Qatar sprint race in both 2023 and 2024, while Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix both years. Norris was second in the sprint in both 2023 and 2024, while Verstappen was third and eighth, respectively. In the Grand Prix, Piastri was second in 2023 and third in 2024. Norris was third in 2023 and 10th in 2024 after being issued a 10-second time penalty.
Both 2023 races were won from pole, while Piastri won the 2024 sprint from third on the grid and Verstappen won the 2024 Grand Prix from second.
Follow along with our Qatar sprint qualifying updates from Lusail International Circuit.
Qatar F1 qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Qatar F1 qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Qatar F1 qualifying: Full SQ3 results
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
George Russell, Mercedes
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Alex Albon, Williams
Full Qatar sprint race starting lineup
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
9th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
12th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
18th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
19th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
ESPN2 is set to provide live coverage of the sprint race at Lusail International Circuit beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 29. The Qatar Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on the same channel beginning at 10:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 30.