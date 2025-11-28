Lusail qualifying, full Qatar sprint race starting lineup

For the sixth and final time during the 2025 Formula 1 season, a sprint race is set to precede a Grand Prix, this time during race weekend 23 of 24 of the year in Qatar.

Prior to Sunday's 57-lap Qatar Grand Prix around the 16-turn, 3.343-mile (5.381-kilometer) Lusail International Circuit road course in Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar, a 19-lap sprint race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, and this sprint race could play a pivotal role in who ultimately ends up being crowned world champion.

There are eight points up for grabs in the sprint. McLaren's Lando Norris leads the world championship by 24 points over teammate Oscar Piastri and four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull with 58 points on the table from now through the end of the year.

Piastri won the Qatar sprint race in both 2023 and 2024, while Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix both years. Norris was second in the sprint in both 2023 and 2024, while Verstappen was third and eighth, respectively. In the Grand Prix, Piastri was second in 2023 and third in 2024. Norris was third in 2023 and 10th in 2024 after being issued a 10-second time penalty.

Both 2023 races were won from pole, while Piastri won the 2024 sprint from third on the grid and Verstappen won the 2024 Grand Prix from second.

Follow along with our Qatar sprint qualifying updates from Lusail International Circuit.

Qatar F1 qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Qatar F1 qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



Oliver Bearman, Haas



Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Esteban Ocon, Haas

Qatar F1 qualifying: Full SQ3 results

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

George Russell, Mercedes

Lando Norris, McLaren

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Alex Albon, Williams

Full Qatar sprint race starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

9th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10th - Alex Albon, Williams

11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

12th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

18th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

19th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

ESPN2 is set to provide live coverage of the sprint race at Lusail International Circuit beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 29. The Qatar Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on the same channel beginning at 10:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 30. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss either event!