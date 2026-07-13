Max Verstappen for Oscar Piastri makes less sense than F1 fans think

Rumors that both Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri were growing disgruntled in their respective situations began during the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The four-time world champion saw little progress with the car and fell behind the McLaren drivers early on, making his eventual title push a lot more difficult. As for the Australian driver, McLaren's questionable race decisions regarding him and teammate Lando Norris were said to be the source of his frustration.

As we near the mid-way point of the 2026 season, the driver market for 2027 has been rather quiet thus far. However, rumors that both drivers are unhappy have given rise to a potential swap for the 2027 season.

Verstappen is officially able to leave Red Bull via an exit clause in his contract, as he can no longer mathematically be in the top two of the world championship standings by the summer break, while Piastri could opt for a change in scenery in hopes of a larger role, given the fact that he has already proven that he can be a number one driver.

But the swap frankly would not make much sense.

Both Red Bull and McLaren have endured their fair share of struggles to open the first season of the new regulations. They are each other’s primary competitors and find themselves considerably behind Ferrari and Mercedes.

Piastri moving to Red Bull, in theory, would give him the role he wants and eliminate any potential for favoritism towards his teammate. However, the struggles in car performance, as well as the uphill battle to catch the top two teams, simply may too much for the 25-year-old to overcome to win a world championship.

As for Verstappen, a move to McLaren would give him a strong teammate in Lando Norris. Considering how hard they fought throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons, that would almost certainly lead to some tensions. Ultimately, Verstappen would want to be declared the team’s lead driver, which is something the British driver may not accept.

Although seeing Verstappen in papaya orange and Piastri in a Red Bull suit seems plausible, there are still limiting factors on both ends that keep a swap from truly being beneficial for anyone involved.