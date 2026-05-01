Miami F1 qualifying, full Miami Grand Prix sprint race lineup

After an unexpected five-week hiatus due to the political conflict in the Middle East, resulting in both the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix being wiped off the Formula 1 calendar, action is scheduled to resume with not one but two races in Miami, Florida this weekend.
The 2026 season's second sprint race is scheduled to take place at the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Miami International Autodrome temporary street circuit in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, prior to Sunday's 57-lap Miami Grand Prix.
The winner of the 19-lap sprint race has never gone on to win the Grand Prix itself since it was added to the schedule in 2024. Interestingly, just one of six Miami races (four Grands Prix, two sprint races) has been won from the front row. That happened in 2024, when Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the sprint from pole.
Will qualifying prove paramount under the new regulations?
Follow along with our live Miami sprint race qualifying updates from Miami International Autodrome.
Miami F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1
17 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Miami F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2
11 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
12 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
14 - Alex Albon, Williams
15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Miami F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results
1 - Lando Norris, McLaren
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6 - George Russell, Mercedes
7 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
9 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Full Miami Grand Prix sprint race starting lineup
1 - Lando Norris, McLaren
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6 - George Russell, Mercedes
7 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
9 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
12 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
14 - Alex Albon, Williams
15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
17 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
The sprint race is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Miami International Autodrome beginning at 11:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 2, while the Miami Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on Apple TV beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3.