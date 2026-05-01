Miami F1 qualifying, full Miami Grand Prix sprint race lineup

After an unexpected five-week hiatus due to the political conflict in the Middle East, resulting in both the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix being wiped off the Formula 1 calendar, action is scheduled to resume with not one but two races in Miami, Florida this weekend.

The 2026 season's second sprint race is scheduled to take place at the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Miami International Autodrome temporary street circuit in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, prior to Sunday's 57-lap Miami Grand Prix.

The winner of the 19-lap sprint race has never gone on to win the Grand Prix itself since it was added to the schedule in 2024. Interestingly, just one of six Miami races (four Grands Prix, two sprint races) has been won from the front row. That happened in 2024, when Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the sprint from pole.

Will qualifying prove paramount under the new regulations?

Follow along with our live Miami sprint race qualifying updates from Miami International Autodrome.

Miami F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1

17 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Miami F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2

11 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi



12 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



14 - Alex Albon, Williams



15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



16 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Miami F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results

1 - Lando Norris, McLaren

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6 - George Russell, Mercedes

7 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

9 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Full Miami Grand Prix sprint race starting lineup

1 - Lando Norris, McLaren

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6 - George Russell, Mercedes

7 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

9 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

12 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

14 - Alex Albon, Williams

15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

17 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

18 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

22 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

The sprint race is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Miami International Autodrome beginning at 11:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 2, while the Miami Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on Apple TV beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3.