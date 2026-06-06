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Michigan NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 3 lineup changes

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order is set for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR
Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Each driver is set to get one timed lap in Saturday's single-car qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and unlike on superspeedways, where the top 10 drivers from round one advance to the shootout for the pole position, there is only one round of qualifying.

The Michigan qualifying order was determined by the metric that NASCAR has utilized since the start of the 2025 season. This metric, which replaced the old formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, features two variables instead of four to make things a lot less complicated.

As far as the entry list goes, three changes have been made since the race at Nashville Superspeedway this past weekend, all relating to the non-chartered (open) cars.

The No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, driven by Chad Finchum and Corey Heim, respectively, at Nashville, are not running the MIchigan race. But the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet is set to be fielded for the first time since April, and for the first time since February for J.J. Yeley.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Michigan

Order

Driver

1

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

2

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

6

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

9

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

11

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

12

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

14

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

16

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

17

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

20

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

26

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

27

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

29

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

33

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

36

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host the FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday, June 7, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 15th race!

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