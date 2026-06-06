Michigan NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 3 lineup changes

Each driver is set to get one timed lap in Saturday's single-car qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and unlike on superspeedways, where the top 10 drivers from round one advance to the shootout for the pole position, there is only one round of qualifying.
The Michigan qualifying order was determined by the metric that NASCAR has utilized since the start of the 2025 season. This metric, which replaced the old formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, features two variables instead of four to make things a lot less complicated.
As far as the entry list goes, three changes have been made since the race at Nashville Superspeedway this past weekend, all relating to the non-chartered (open) cars.
The No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, driven by Chad Finchum and Corey Heim, respectively, at Nashville, are not running the MIchigan race. But the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet is set to be fielded for the first time since April, and for the first time since February for J.J. Yeley.
Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Michigan
Order
Driver
1
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
2
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
6
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
8
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
9
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
11
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
12
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
14
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
16
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
17
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
20
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
26
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
29
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
33
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
36
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host the FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday, June 7, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 15th race!