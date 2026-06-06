Michigan NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 3 lineup changes

Each driver is set to get one timed lap in Saturday's single-car qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and unlike on superspeedways, where the top 10 drivers from round one advance to the shootout for the pole position, there is only one round of qualifying.

The Michigan qualifying order was determined by the metric that NASCAR has utilized since the start of the 2025 season. This metric, which replaced the old formula that was used from 2020 to 2024, features two variables instead of four to make things a lot less complicated.

As far as the entry list goes, three changes have been made since the race at Nashville Superspeedway this past weekend, all relating to the non-chartered (open) cars.

The No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, driven by Chad Finchum and Corey Heim, respectively, at Nashville, are not running the MIchigan race. But the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet is set to be fielded for the first time since April, and for the first time since February for J.J. Yeley.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Michigan

Order Driver 1 J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 2 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 3 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 4 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 6 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 8 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 9 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 10 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 11 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 12 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 13 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 14 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 16 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 17 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 26 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 28 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 33 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 36 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 37 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host the FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday, June 7, with live coverage set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's 15th race!