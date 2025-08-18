Mick Schumacher now has a path back to F1, but the door could slam shut

Ever since Mick Schumacher was dropped from Haas after the 2022 Formula 1 season, he has been looking for a way back into the sport. Having spent time as Mercedes' reserve driver and now competing in the WEC for Alpine, the German driver finally might have a path clearing up for a potential return.

Schumacher is reportedly in line to replace Jenson Button at Cadillac’s WEC team next season and is expected to become the F1 team’s reserve driver as well. The 26-year-old’s improvements in WEC have still kept him relevant and his dream of another chance in F1 alive.

Cadillac’s suspected driver lineup for their first season in F1 next year includes Sergio Perez and potentially Valtteri Bottas as well. Initial rumors suggest that the team will reassess their standpoint on both drivers after 2026 and will not commit long-term right from the start.

Schumacher could still miss out

Though Schumacher’s chances to get back into F1 would be boosted significantly with another reserve role, they are still rather slim. With the number of talented young drivers aiming to enter Formula 1 themselves, it may prompt Cadillac to reconsider bringing on the former Haas driver on a full-time basis.

Several Formula 2 drivers have proven to be very quick and will be eyeing a spot on a 2027 grid that could feature several rookies, similar to this year's. As one example, Schumacher faces a threat from Alex Dunne, who shocked everyone in his Formula 1 outing in Austria, finishing only a tenth of a second behind Oscar Piastri in FP1.

Another potential blow for Schumacher is the fact that he was on the wrong side of a choice last season, even when the circumstances favored him. When it came time for Williams to replace Logan Sargeant, Toto Wolff offered Schumacher to James Vowles, yet Franco Colapinto was still chosen.

With Schumacher poised to face even more competition for a seat at Cadillac in 2027, he will have to make the most of any opportunities he gets, whether they be closed-door testing or simulator work. If he is not chosen for a full-time drive at that point, his door back into F1 might as well be shut forever.