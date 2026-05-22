Montreal F1 qualifying, full Canadian Grand Prix sprint race lineup

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has never hosted a Formula 1 sprint race since the format was added to the calendar in 2021, even when the number of sprint races was doubled from three to six per season after 2022.

But that is set to change this weekend, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, which is officially race number six of 22 on the 2026 calendar after two race cancelations in April.

The 23-lap sprint race around the 14-turn, 2.71-mile (4.361-kilometer) road course on Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is already the third of six sprint races on this year's schedule. The other two were held in Shanghai and Miami, while the remaining three are set to take place at Silverstone, Zandvoort, and Marina Bay.

The Canadian Grand Prix itself hasn't been won by a driver who did not start on the front row since Daniel Ricciardo won from sixth in 2014. Will a front row starting spot in the sprint be just as crucial?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Canadian F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ1

17 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



18 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



19 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



21 - Alex Albon, Williams



22 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Canadian F1 sprint qualifying: Eliminated in SQ2

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi



13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



14 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



15 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



16 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Canadian F1 sprint qualifying: SQ3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Lando Norris, McLaren

4 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Full Canadian Grand Prix sprint race starting lineup

1 - George Russell, Mercedes

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Lando Norris, McLaren

4 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

13 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

14 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

15 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

16 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

17 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

18 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

19 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Alex Albon, Williams

22 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

The sprint race is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve beginning at 11:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 23, while the Canadian Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on Apple TV beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.