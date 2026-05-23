Montreal F1 qualifying, full Canadian Grand Prix starting lineup

Following the third of six sprint races on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule, qualifying is set to take place for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

This race was slated to be the eighth of a record-tying 24 Grands Prix on this year's calendar, but it is instead the sixth of 22, after the two Middle Eastern races on the original April schedule were canceled.

Qualifying has historically been crucial for this 70-lap race around the 14-turn, 2.71-mile (4.361-kilometer) road course on Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Nine consecutive Canadian Grand Prix winners have come from the front row, with seven of those nine coming from pole position. The race was not contested in 2020 and 2021, so you have to go back to Daniel Ricciardo's 2014 triumph to find the most recent instance of a driver winning in Montreal from a position other than P1 or P2 on the grid. The "Honey Badger" started sixth that year.

Will qualifying prove just as crucial in Montreal's first race under the new regulations?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Canadian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18 - Alex Albon, Williams

19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

22 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

Canadian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

13 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

Canadian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - George Russell, Mercedes

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Lando Norris, McLaren

4 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

8 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Full Canadian Grand Prix starting lineup

1 - George Russell, Mercedes

2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

3 - Lando Norris, McLaren

4 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

8 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

10 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

13 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18 - Alex Albon, Williams

19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

22 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

The Canadian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.