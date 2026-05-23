Montreal F1 qualifying, full Canadian Grand Prix starting lineup

Following the third of six sprint races on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule, qualifying is set to take place for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
This race was slated to be the eighth of a record-tying 24 Grands Prix on this year's calendar, but it is instead the sixth of 22, after the two Middle Eastern races on the original April schedule were canceled.
Qualifying has historically been crucial for this 70-lap race around the 14-turn, 2.71-mile (4.361-kilometer) road course on Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Nine consecutive Canadian Grand Prix winners have come from the front row, with seven of those nine coming from pole position. The race was not contested in 2020 and 2021, so you have to go back to Daniel Ricciardo's 2014 triumph to find the most recent instance of a driver winning in Montreal from a position other than P1 or P2 on the grid. The "Honey Badger" started sixth that year.
Will qualifying prove just as crucial in Montreal's first race under the new regulations?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Canadian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
18 - Alex Albon, Williams
19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
22 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
Canadian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
12 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
13 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
Canadian Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results
1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Lando Norris, McLaren
4 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
8 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
10 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Full Canadian Grand Prix starting lineup
1 - George Russell, Mercedes
2 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3 - Lando Norris, McLaren
4 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
8 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
10 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
12 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
13 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
14 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16 - Ollie Bearman, Haas
17 - Esteban Ocon, Haas
18 - Alex Albon, Williams
19 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
20 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac
21 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
22 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac
The Canadian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.