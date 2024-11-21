NASCAR: Another charter switches teams for the 2025 season
By Asher Fair
RFK Racing had been rumored to expand from two to three cars for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season for several months, but they made clear that they would only do so if they were able to secure a third charter.
With all four Stewart-Haas Racing charters accounted for following the team's decision to shut down after the 2024 season, the only real option for RFK Racing was to lease a charter from Rick Ware Racing, the team with which they have a technical alliance.
That move has now been confirmed, making RFK Racing the fourth team to expand from two to three cars for the 2025 season.
RFK Racing add third car, Ryan Preece
They are set to run the No. 60 Ford alongside the No. 6 Ford and the No. 17 Ford, and Ryan Preece, who had been the only remaining Stewart-Haas Racing driver without a confirmed Cup Series ride for the 2024 season, is set to drive the car.
Team co-owner Brad Keselowski is set to continue to drive the No. 6 Ford, while Chris Buescher is set to continue in the No. 17 Ford.
Additionally, longtime JTG Daugherty Racing sponsor Kroger is indeed set to join RFK Racing, a move that was rumored for several months and effectively paved the way for an easier expansion.
Rick Ware Racing, which had four chartered entries not too long ago, are set to run just one car full-time in 2025 after running two in 2024. They have not yet announced a driver or drivers for that entry.
Justin Haley was initially set to return to the team for a second season, but a mid-season driver change saw him move to Spire Motorsports. Corey LaJoie moved over from Spire and replaced him behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford, but his future remains uncertain.
The other three teams set to expand in 2025 are all set to do so by acquiring charters from Stewart-Haas Racing, though two of them face uncertain futures amid ongoing litigation stemming from their decisions not to sign the new charter agreement.
Trackhouse Racing Team have added a third entry for Shane van Gisbergen, while it remains to be seen who will pilot third entries for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.
Excluding those two teams, only 30 of the 36 charters are officially accounted for as the 2025 season approaches.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin with the 67th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.