NASCAR championship contender replaced after Phoenix race

When it was initially announced that Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch would be sharing the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet throughout the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, even with Zilisch having been promoted to Trackhouse Racing's Cup Series team, it appeared that Kvapil, who had driven the car full-time and qualified for the Championship 4 in 2025, would be out of a full-time ride.

It was later confirmed that he would make select starts in two other entries, including JR Motorsports' part-time fifth entry, the No. 9 Chevrolet, and the No. 91 DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports Chevrolet.

It took until the season's third race for Zilisch to make his first start with JR Motorsports, the team with which he won 10 races a year ago en route to his own Championship 4 appearance. For that race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Kvapil made his first appearance in the No. 91 car.

Kvapil returned to the No. 1 Chevrolet and placed an impressive season-best third at Phoenix Raceway this past weekend, and he now finds himself in fourth place in the point standings, trailing only Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill, two winners already this year, and reigning series champion Jesse Love.

Carson Kvapil replacement confirmed at Las Vegas

But this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Zilisch is set to be back in the No. 1 car.

Kvapil, however, is not scheduled to make another start with DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports until the May race at Watkins Glen International.

For the first time since they fielded the No. 9 car for Shane van Gisbergen at COTA, JR Motorsports are set to add that fifth entry to their lineup again this weekend, and Kvapil is set to drive it as he aims to continue climbing up the point standings. The car is 1-for-1 in 2026, as SVG dominated the season's first road course race.

Kvapil is in line to be back in his usual No. 1 car for next weekend's race at Darlington Raceway.

The LiUNA! is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, and the CW Network's live coverage is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Las Vegas Motor Speedway!