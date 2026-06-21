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NASCAR championship leader, two others penalized before San Diego street race

Tyler Reddick is set to drop to the rear of the field to start Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series street race on Naval Base Coronado.
ByAsher Fair|
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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, NASCAR Cup Series
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has led the NASCAR Cup Series point standings after each of the 2026 season's first 16 races, thanks to his record-setting three-race winning streak to begin the year and his series-high five wins overall.

But he will need to work extra hard to retain that points lead, which is down to 19 over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin amid Hamlin's own active three-race winning streak, this weekend in the inaugural Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit, also known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado.

Reddick qualified 17th for Sunday's 75-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit in San Diego, California, while Hamlin qualified 26th. But Reddick is set to drop to the rear of the field after the team opted to change the splitter on his No. 45 Toyota due to his crash at the end of Saturday's qualifying session.

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell are also set to drop to the tail end of their respective lanes. Jones had already been slated to start 38th, last on the outside lane, while Bell qualified 35th, so he is set to drop to 39th (last), meaning Reddick is set to start 37th.

Bell is set to be replaced by Brent Crews during the first caution flag, as Bell continues to recover from the fractured wrist he suffered in a crash at Michigan International Speedway two weekends ago.

Here's a look at the updated Anduril 250 starting lineup following these pre-race penalties.

NASCAR starting lineup at San Diego

Order

Driver

1

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

14

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

17

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

24

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

28

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

30

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

34

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

38

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

39

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Anduril 250 from Qualcomm Circuit this afternoon beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss any of the action from the season's final race on Prime!

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