23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has led the NASCAR Cup Series point standings after each of the 2026 season's first 16 races, thanks to his record-setting three-race winning streak to begin the year and his series-high five wins overall.
But he will need to work extra hard to retain that points lead, which is down to 19 over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin amid Hamlin's own active three-race winning streak, this weekend in the inaugural Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit, also known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado.
Reddick qualified 17th for Sunday's 75-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit in San Diego, California, while Hamlin qualified 26th. But Reddick is set to drop to the rear of the field after the team opted to change the splitter on his No. 45 Toyota due to his crash at the end of Saturday's qualifying session.
Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell are also set to drop to the tail end of their respective lanes. Jones had already been slated to start 38th, last on the outside lane, while Bell qualified 35th, so he is set to drop to 39th (last), meaning Reddick is set to start 37th.
Bell is set to be replaced by Brent Crews during the first caution flag, as Bell continues to recover from the fractured wrist he suffered in a crash at Michigan International Speedway two weekends ago.
Here's a look at the updated Anduril 250 starting lineup following these pre-race penalties.
NASCAR starting lineup at San Diego
Order
Driver
1
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
8
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
14
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
17
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
24
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
28
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
30
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
38
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
39
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Anduril 250 from Qualcomm Circuit this afternoon beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss any of the action from the season's final race on Prime!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations