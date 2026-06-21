23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has led the NASCAR Cup Series point standings after each of the 2026 season's first 16 races, thanks to his record-setting three-race winning streak to begin the year and his series-high five wins overall.

But he will need to work extra hard to retain that points lead, which is down to 19 over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin amid Hamlin's own active three-race winning streak, this weekend in the inaugural Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit, also known as the Coronado Street Course, on Naval Base Coronado.

Reddick qualified 17th for Sunday's 75-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) temporary street circuit in San Diego, California, while Hamlin qualified 26th. But Reddick is set to drop to the rear of the field after the team opted to change the splitter on his No. 45 Toyota due to his crash at the end of Saturday's qualifying session.

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell are also set to drop to the tail end of their respective lanes. Jones had already been slated to start 38th, last on the outside lane, while Bell qualified 35th, so he is set to drop to 39th (last), meaning Reddick is set to start 37th.

Bell is set to be replaced by Brent Crews during the first caution flag, as Bell continues to recover from the fractured wrist he suffered in a crash at Michigan International Speedway two weekends ago.

Here's a look at the updated Anduril 250 starting lineup following these pre-race penalties.

NASCAR starting lineup at San Diego

Order Driver 1 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 4 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 8 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 17 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 20 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 24 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 25 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 28 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 30 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 34 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 36 Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 37 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 39 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Anduril 250 from Qualcomm Circuit this afternoon beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss any of the action from the season's final race on Prime!