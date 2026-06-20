NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at San Diego

NASCAR is set to use the standard road course qualifying format for the season's lone street course race, the inaugural Cup Series race at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. Drivers are set to be split up into two groups, and each group is set to be allotted 20 minutes.
Drivers are allowed to turn as many qualifying laps as they please within those 20 minutes. The combined results of both groups are set to determine the full starting lineup, as there is no second round shootout to solidify the first few rows of the grid.
NASCAR's qualifying metric, which is generally used to determine qualifying orders for oval races, determined this weekend's qualifying groups. This formula consists of two variables, making it far easier to understand than the four-variable formula which was used from 2020 to 2024.
Follow along with our Anduril 250 qualifying updates from the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at San Diego
Order
Driver
1
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
8
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
14
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
17
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
20
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
25
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
26
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
30
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
32
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
36
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
39
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR's first-ever Cup Series race in San Diego is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Qualcomm Circuit beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 21. Tune in and don't miss the Anduril 250!
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