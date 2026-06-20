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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at San Diego

For the first time ever, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to race at the new Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado this Sunday.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Cody Ware, Rick Ware Racing, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is set to use the standard road course qualifying format for the season's lone street course race, the inaugural Cup Series race at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. Drivers are set to be split up into two groups, and each group is set to be allotted 20 minutes.

Drivers are allowed to turn as many qualifying laps as they please within those 20 minutes. The combined results of both groups are set to determine the full starting lineup, as there is no second round shootout to solidify the first few rows of the grid.

NASCAR's qualifying metric, which is generally used to determine qualifying orders for oval races, determined this weekend's qualifying groups. This formula consists of two variables, making it far easier to understand than the four-variable formula which was used from 2020 to 2024.

Follow along with our Anduril 250 qualifying updates from the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at San Diego

Order

Driver

1

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

2

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

6

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

8

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

14

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

17

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

20

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

24

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

25

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

26

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

30

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

36

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

38

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

39

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR's first-ever Cup Series race in San Diego is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Qualcomm Circuit beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 21. Tune in and don't miss the Anduril 250!

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