NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at San Diego

NASCAR is set to use the standard road course qualifying format for the season's lone street course race, the inaugural Cup Series race at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. Drivers are set to be split up into two groups, and each group is set to be allotted 20 minutes.

Drivers are allowed to turn as many qualifying laps as they please within those 20 minutes. The combined results of both groups are set to determine the full starting lineup, as there is no second round shootout to solidify the first few rows of the grid.

NASCAR's qualifying metric, which is generally used to determine qualifying orders for oval races, determined this weekend's qualifying groups. This formula consists of two variables, making it far easier to understand than the four-variable formula which was used from 2020 to 2024.

Follow along with our Anduril 250 qualifying updates from the 19-turn, 3.4-mile (5.472-kilometer) Qualcomm Circuit, more commonly known as the Coronado Street Course.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at San Diego

Order Driver 1 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 4 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 6 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 8 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 16 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 17 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 20 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Kevin Magnussen, No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 22 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 26 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 30 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 32 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 35 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 36 Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 37 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 39 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR's first-ever Cup Series race in San Diego is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Qualcomm Circuit beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 21. Tune in and don't miss the Anduril 250!