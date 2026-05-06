NASCAR changes Cup point standings and playoffs, days after Texas race

Two days after the dust settled on a chaotic Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR made the decision not to alter the race results, but to directly alter the standings.
While Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch was not penalized in any way for seemingly intentionally wrecking Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek with just over one lap remaining, immediately after the two made contact on the back straightaway, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece was unable to avoid the iron fist.
In a move that was ironically talked about much less than the Busch situation in the aftermath of Sunday's race, Preece made clear on the radio that he was going to intentionally dump Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, and he followed through on that promise.
Gibbs was knocked out of the race, while Preece finished 14th.
Yet even if you factor in the six stage points Preece earned in stage two with his team's decision not to pit under caution, the driver of the No. 60 Ford ended up with only four points from the weekend, which is the same value as a 33rd place finish.
That is because NASCAR fined him $50,000 and docked him 25 points for causing the Gibbs incident.
He was penalized under Sections 4.3 and 4.4.A in the NASCAR Rule Book, which state NASCAR’s member conduct guidelines and specifically include the fact that “wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result” is a potentially punishable offense.
He had been sitting 12th in the point standings, 63 points above the "Chase" playoff cut line, before the penalty. Now he is 13th, just 38 points above the line between the 16th and 17th place drivers. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell moved ahead of him.
Updated NASCAR standings, playoff picture
Rank
Name
Points
Gap
Playoff
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
526
0
291
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
417
-109
182
3
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
409
-117
174
4
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
371
-155
136
5
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
345
-181
110
6
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
333
-193
98
7
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
330
-196
95
8
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
318
-208
83
9
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
311
-215
76
10
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
308
-218
73
11
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
304
-222
69
12
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
291
-235
56
13
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
273
-253
38
14
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
271
-255
36
15
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
248
-278
13
16
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
242
-284
7
17
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
235
-291
-7
18
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
216
-310
-26
19
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
215
-311
-27
20
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
199
-327
-43
21
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
198
-328
-44
22
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
196
-330
-46
23
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
189
-337
-53
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
187
-339
-55
25
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
186
-340
-56
26
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
182
-344
-60
27
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
182
-344
-60
28
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
173
-353
-69
29
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
157
-369
-85
30
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
155
-371
-87
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
153
-373
-89
32
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
136
-390
-106
33
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
124
-402
-118
34
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
115
-411
-127
35
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
92
-434
-150
36
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
91
-435
-151
While a 25-point penalty may not seem like much, it could have long-lasting effects, especially under the new postseason format.
Drivers are now awarded bonus points to start the postseason based on where they finish in the regular season standings, so if this 25-point deduction makes any difference whatsoever in Preece's regular season points position, it could very well mean he either loses bonus points to begin the playoffs or potentially misses out on what would have otherwise been his first career postseason appearance altogether.
Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host this weekend's race. The Go Bowling at the Glen is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from the New York road course starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!