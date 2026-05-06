NASCAR changes Cup point standings and playoffs, days after Texas race

Two days after the dust settled on a chaotic Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR made the decision not to alter the race results, but to directly alter the standings.

While Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch was not penalized in any way for seemingly intentionally wrecking Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek with just over one lap remaining, immediately after the two made contact on the back straightaway, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece was unable to avoid the iron fist.

In a move that was ironically talked about much less than the Busch situation in the aftermath of Sunday's race, Preece made clear on the radio that he was going to intentionally dump Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, and he followed through on that promise.

Gibbs was knocked out of the race, while Preece finished 14th.

Yet even if you factor in the six stage points Preece earned in stage two with his team's decision not to pit under caution, the driver of the No. 60 Ford ended up with only four points from the weekend, which is the same value as a 33rd place finish.

That is because NASCAR fined him $50,000 and docked him 25 points for causing the Gibbs incident.

He was penalized under Sections 4.3 and 4.4.A in the NASCAR Rule Book, which state NASCAR’s member conduct guidelines and specifically include the fact that “wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result” is a potentially punishable offense.

He had been sitting 12th in the point standings, 63 points above the "Chase" playoff cut line, before the penalty. Now he is 13th, just 38 points above the line between the 16th and 17th place drivers. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell moved ahead of him.

Updated NASCAR standings, playoff picture

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 526 0 291 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 417 -109 182 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 409 -117 174 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 371 -155 136 5 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 345 -181 110 6 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 333 -193 98 7 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 330 -196 95 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 318 -208 83 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 311 -215 76 10 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 308 -218 73 11 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 304 -222 69 12 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 291 -235 56 13 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 273 -253 38 14 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 271 -255 36 15 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 248 -278 13 16 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 242 -284 7 17 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 235 -291 -7 18 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 216 -310 -26 19 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 215 -311 -27 20 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 199 -327 -43 21 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 198 -328 -44 22 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 196 -330 -46 23 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 189 -337 -53 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 187 -339 -55 25 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 186 -340 -56 26 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 182 -344 -60 27 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 182 -344 -60 28 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 173 -353 -69 29 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 157 -369 -85 30 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 155 -371 -87 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 153 -373 -89 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 136 -390 -106 33 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 124 -402 -118 34 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 115 -411 -127 35 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 92 -434 -150 36 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 91 -435 -151

While a 25-point penalty may not seem like much, it could have long-lasting effects, especially under the new postseason format.

Drivers are now awarded bonus points to start the postseason based on where they finish in the regular season standings, so if this 25-point deduction makes any difference whatsoever in Preece's regular season points position, it could very well mean he either loses bonus points to begin the playoffs or potentially misses out on what would have otherwise been his first career postseason appearance altogether.

Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host this weekend's race. The Go Bowling at the Glen is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from the New York road course starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!