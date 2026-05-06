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NASCAR changes Cup point standings and playoffs, days after Texas race

Ryan Preece's NASCAR-issued points penalty may not seem huge now, but it could be huge long-term.
ByAsher Fair|
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Ryan Preece, RFK Racing, NASCAR
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing, NASCAR | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Two days after the dust settled on a chaotic Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR made the decision not to alter the race results, but to directly alter the standings.

While Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch was not penalized in any way for seemingly intentionally wrecking Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek with just over one lap remaining, immediately after the two made contact on the back straightaway, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece was unable to avoid the iron fist.

In a move that was ironically talked about much less than the Busch situation in the aftermath of Sunday's race, Preece made clear on the radio that he was going to intentionally dump Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs, and he followed through on that promise.

Gibbs was knocked out of the race, while Preece finished 14th.

Yet even if you factor in the six stage points Preece earned in stage two with his team's decision not to pit under caution, the driver of the No. 60 Ford ended up with only four points from the weekend, which is the same value as a 33rd place finish.

That is because NASCAR fined him $50,000 and docked him 25 points for causing the Gibbs incident.

He was penalized under Sections 4.3 and 4.4.A in the NASCAR Rule Book, which state NASCAR’s member conduct guidelines and specifically include the fact that “wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result” is a potentially punishable offense.

He had been sitting 12th in the point standings, 63 points above the "Chase" playoff cut line, before the penalty. Now he is 13th, just 38 points above the line between the 16th and 17th place drivers. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell moved ahead of him.

Updated NASCAR standings, playoff picture

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

526

0

291

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

417

-109

182

3

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

409

-117

174

4

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

371

-155

136

5

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

345

-181

110

6

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

333

-193

98

7

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

330

-196

95

8

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

318

-208

83

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

311

-215

76

10

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

308

-218

73

11

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

304

-222

69

12

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

291

-235

56

13

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

273

-253

38

14

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

271

-255

36

15

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

248

-278

13

16

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

242

-284

7

17

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

235

-291

-7

18

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

216

-310

-26

19

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

215

-311

-27

20

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

199

-327

-43

21

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

198

-328

-44

22

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

196

-330

-46

23

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

189

-337

-53

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

187

-339

-55

25

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

186

-340

-56

26

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

182

-344

-60

27

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

182

-344

-60

28

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

173

-353

-69

29

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

157

-369

-85

30

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

155

-371

-87

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

153

-373

-89

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

136

-390

-106

33

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

124

-402

-118

34

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

115

-411

-127

35

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

92

-434

-150

36

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

91

-435

-151

While a 25-point penalty may not seem like much, it could have long-lasting effects, especially under the new postseason format.

Drivers are now awarded bonus points to start the postseason based on where they finish in the regular season standings, so if this 25-point deduction makes any difference whatsoever in Preece's regular season points position, it could very well mean he either loses bonus points to begin the playoffs or potentially misses out on what would have otherwise been his first career postseason appearance altogether.

Watkins Glen International is scheduled to host this weekend's race. The Go Bowling at the Glen is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from the New York road course starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!

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