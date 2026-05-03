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NASCAR Cup Series at Texas, full Wurth 400 race results

The Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway is the 11th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
ByAsher Fair|
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Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For the first time since the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's third race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the series is set to visit a track that is not on the 10-race "Chase" playoff schedule, ending a seven-race streak of postseason venues. That track is also ironically one in the Lone Star State.

That said, Sunday's 267-lap Wurth 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Texas Motor Speedway oval is still a big one, as teams and drivers are well aware of the fact that strength on intermediate, specifically mile-and-a-half, tracks is key to success over the long haul.

The battle for the 16 postseason spots is also heating up in Fort Worth, Texas, as the halfway point of the 26-race regular season approaches.

Spire Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez are set to share the front row to get the season's 11th race underway on Sunday afternoon.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Wurth 400 race updates from Texas.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Wurth 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

2 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Wurth 400 Stage 2 results

1 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

4 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

6 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

9 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Full Wurth 400 results

Order

Driver

1

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

6

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

11

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

12

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

14

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

15

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

16

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

25

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

30

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

31

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

32

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

34

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

36

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

38

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Full point standings following the Wurth 400 can be found here.

The 12th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Go Bowling at The Glen, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!

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