NASCAR Cup Series at Texas, full Wurth 400 race results

For the first time since the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's third race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the series is set to visit a track that is not on the 10-race "Chase" playoff schedule, ending a seven-race streak of postseason venues. That track is also ironically one in the Lone Star State.
That said, Sunday's 267-lap Wurth 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Texas Motor Speedway oval is still a big one, as teams and drivers are well aware of the fact that strength on intermediate, specifically mile-and-a-half, tracks is key to success over the long haul.
The battle for the 16 postseason spots is also heating up in Fort Worth, Texas, as the halfway point of the 26-race regular season approaches.
Spire Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez are set to share the front row to get the season's 11th race underway on Sunday afternoon.
A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along with our Wurth 400 race updates from Texas.
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Race updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Wurth 400 Stage 1 results
1 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
2 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Wurth 400 Stage 2 results
1 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
4 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
6 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
9 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Full Wurth 400 results
Order
Driver
1
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
6
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
11
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
12
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
14
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
15
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
16
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
17
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
31
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
32
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
33
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
34
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
36
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
37
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
38
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Full point standings following the Wurth 400 can be found here.
The 12th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Go Bowling at The Glen, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!