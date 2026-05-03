NASCAR Cup Series at Texas, full Wurth 400 race results

For the first time since the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's third race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the series is set to visit a track that is not on the 10-race "Chase" playoff schedule, ending a seven-race streak of postseason venues. That track is also ironically one in the Lone Star State.

That said, Sunday's 267-lap Wurth 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Texas Motor Speedway oval is still a big one, as teams and drivers are well aware of the fact that strength on intermediate, specifically mile-and-a-half, tracks is key to success over the long haul.

The battle for the 16 postseason spots is also heating up in Fort Worth, Texas, as the halfway point of the 26-race regular season approaches.

Spire Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez are set to share the front row to get the season's 11th race underway on Sunday afternoon.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Wurth 400 race updates from Texas.

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Wurth 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



2 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Wurth 400 Stage 2 results

1 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



3 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



4 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



6 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



9 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Full Wurth 400 results

Order Driver 1 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 6 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 11 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 13 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 14 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 15 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 16 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 17 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 30 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 31 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 32 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 34 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 36 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 37 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 38 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Full point standings following the Wurth 400 can be found here.

The 12th race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Go Bowling at The Glen, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!