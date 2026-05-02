NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Texas

Unlike a week ago at Talladega Superspeedway, when NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ended up being canceled due to rain, all of the drivers on the entry list for this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway are set to qualify, with no DNQs.

There are 38 drivers on the entry list, including 36 in their usual full-time chartered entries and two others in non-chartered (open) cars.

Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, and those speeds are set to determine the full 38-car starting lineup; there is no second round like there is on superspeedways.

The full qualifying order was determined using NASCAR's qualifying metric, which can be found in more detail here. This metric, a modified version of the one used from 2020 to 2024, was introduced in 2025 and factors in each car's result in the most recent race, as well as each car's position in the owner standings.

Follow along with our Wurth 400 qualifying udpates from Texas.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Texas

1 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

4 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

7 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

9 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

11 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

17 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

18 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

19 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

21 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

24 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

26 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

30 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

31 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

33 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

35 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36 - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

38 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3 for live coverage of the Wurth 400 from Texas Motor Speedway. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and catch all of the action!