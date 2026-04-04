NASCAR changes Rockingham results, hours after the race

Roughly two hours after Front Row Motorsports' Chandler Smith finished Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway in fourth place, he was disqualified from the Black's Tire 200 and officially scored in 36th (last).

Smith's No. 38 Ford failed post-race technical inspection by not meeting the rear height requirement. Smith was notably penalized before the race when his team changed a shock, which resulted in him starting at the back of the field.

Instead of the Daytona International Speedway winner leading the point standings by 15 points over Tricon Garage's Kaden Honeycutt and teammate Corey Heim, who is a part-time driver and is therefore ineligible to win the championship, Smith finds himself in fourth place, 17 points behind Honeycutt and Heim.

Chandler Smith scored 36th after 4th place finish

Notably, Honeycutt and Heim both finished ahead of Smith to begin with, with Heim earning his second win in three starts this year and Honeycutt taking a season-best second place.

Smith also scored no stage points to begin with, so neither Heim nor Honeycutt gained any points with his disqualification. Smith simply lost 32 points, and 32 other drivers were promoted by one spot, with the drivers eligible for Truck Series points each gaining one upon moving up.

Front Row Motorsports' Layne Riggs, who earned his first win of the year on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, is now third in the point standings, 11 points behind Heim and Honeycutt, after a third place finish. He too did not actually gain any points via Smith's disqualification.

Halmar Friesen Racing's Stewart Friesen was the first driver to be promoted by one spot due to Smith's disqualification. After finishing the race in fifth, he was officially scored in fourth, scoring 33 points (37 including stage points) instead of 32 (36).

The next race on the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series calendar is the Tennessee Army National Guard 250, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Bristol Motor Speedway, a track where Smith won a year ago, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the "Last Great Colosseum"!