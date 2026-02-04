NASCAR Clash faces a new threat at Bowman Gray, and we don't mean more snow

The initial plan for the NASCAR Cup Series was to run the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium this past weekend, with practice, qualifying, and four 25-lap heat races on Saturday, followed by the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier and the 200-lap main event on Sunday.

But snow at the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) resulted in a change in plans, three to be exact. First, the heat races were canceled, and practice and qualifying were pushed back to Sunday. Then everything was moved from Sunday to Monday.

Then everything was moved from Monday to Wednesday.

Practice and a modified qualifying session are scheduled to take place today at 1:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage set to be provided by the Fox Sports app, and the Last Chance Qualifier is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Cook Out Clash itself at 6:00 p.m. ET. Both races are set to be shown live on Fox.

NASCAR Clash faces a new weather threat

The fastest 20 drivers in qualifying are set to lock themselves into the Clash, as are the top two finishers of the Last Chance Qualifier. The driver highest in the 2025 point standings among those not already locked in is then set to take the 23rd and final spot in the starting lineup.

All signs point toward today's action actually taking place today, rather than being postponed for what would amount to a fourth time.

That doesn't mean it will be easy.

According to AccuWeather, there is rain expected at the track throughout most of Wednesday afternoon. The good news is that NASCAR does have rain tires available, and after waiting this long to hold the event, we certainly hope they're not afraid to use them.

Because conditions probably won't improve if there's another postponement.

There is more snow in the forecast as well, but not until after 8:00 p.m. ET, and the temperature is not predicted to drop below freezing until early Thursday morning, when between one and three inches of snow are expected.

Even with only green flag laps set to count, we don't anticipate the race running that late.

