NASCAR makes another schedule change before the 2026 season even starts

Including exhibition races, there were a total of 96 NASCAR national series races contested during the 2025 season, including 38 in the Cup Series, 33 in the Xfinity Series, and 25 in the Truck Series. Exactly zero of them were postponed due to rain.

The 2026 season hasn't yet run its first race, and while it hasn't seen a rainout, it has seen a snowout that has now resulted in multiple postponements.

The initial plan was to run Cook Out Clash practice, qualifying, and four 25-lap heat races around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday, ahead of a 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier and the 200-lap main event on Sunday.

But a weekend snowstorm in Winston-Salem, North Carolina caused those plans to change. The heat races were scrapped, and practice and qualifying were pushed back until Sunday.

Then all of Sunday's action was postponed until Monday.

But the changes did not stop there.

Though the snowstorm has ended, the logistics of hosting the event after such a major storm in an area of the country that usually doesn't get hit this hard with snow have resulted in the decision being made to move all of Monday's action to Wednesday.

Practice and qualifying are set to be shown live on the Fox Sports app (no longer Fox Sports 2) starting at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Last Chance Qualifier on Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Clash itself is still set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

After a slight modification to the qualifying format, the fastest 20 drivers in qualifying are set to advance to the main event, as are the top two finishers in the 18-car Last Chance Qualifier and the driver who finished highest in the 2025 point standings, among those not yet locked in. All in all, 15 of the 38 drivers on the entry list will fail to qualify.

