NASCAR at COTA not being shown on Fox Sports 1: How to watch

Fox Sports 1 has not yet aired a NASCAR Cup Series race this season, aside from the two Duel at Daytona qualifying races for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and that will not change this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

COTA is scheduled to host the first of five non-oval races on the 36-race 2025 schedule this weekend, though the layout is different than it was from 2021 to 2024.

Instead of the 20-turn, 3.41-mile (5.488-kilometer) Austin, Texas road course which is used for Formula 1's United States Grand Prix, NASCAR is set to run the 20-turn, 2.3-mile (3.701-kilometer) "national layout" for the first time.

NASCAR at COTA not being shown on Fox Sports 1

For the final time until the late April race at Talladega Superspeedway, a Cup Series race will be shown on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1.

The 95-lap EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the fourth of five races on Fox during Fox's 14-race portion of the schedule; the other nine are all on Fox Sports.

These 14 races include both exhibition races: the preseason Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, which was shown on Fox, and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, which is the final race on the schedule before new broadcast partner Amazon Prime Video is scheduled to get in on the action. That race is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

Amazon Prime Video is set to be responsible for five races, and fellow new broadcast partner TNT Sports is set to be responsible for five after that before NBC takes over for the season's final 14 events.

Fox's and NBC's portions of the schedule decreased from 18 and 20 races, respectively, as a result of the new seven-year media rights deal that went into effect ahead of the 2025 season.

Of NBC's 14 races, only four races are actually set to be shown on NBC; the other 10 are set to be broadcast live on USA Network.

Beyond this weekend, six straight races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports. The only race remaining on Fox this season is the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 27.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Circuit of the Americas beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2. A full starting lineup can be found here.