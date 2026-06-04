NASCAR Cup driver set to return after surprise replacement

Because he is only in his third season as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports, Carson Hocevar is not limited to just eight Craftsman Truck Series races per year, and with Spire Motorsports also fielding a full-time Truck Series team, he has made the most of it.

Hocevar ran eight of the season's first nine races, missing only the inaugural street race in St. Petersburg, Florida because the Cup Series raced at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas the same weekend.

The Texas Motor Speedway winner had intended on making it nine out of 10 races to start the year, but the team opted to replace him for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Truck Series race so that he could focus squarely on the Coca-Cola 600.

Carson Hocevar set for NASCAR Truck return at Michigan

Trackhouse Racing Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch was called upon to take his place behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet at Charlotte. Zilisch also competed for the team in the Watkins Glen International road course race earlier in May.

Hocevar did not return for this past weekend's Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Instead, the team turned to reigning O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love to fill in for him. Love hadn't run a Truck Series race since 2023.

This weekend, however, Hocevar is set to return to action at Michigan International Speedway, which is his home race track.

The Portage, Michigan, native has made just one Truck Series start at the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, that coming a year ago when he finished 11th. The better of his two Cup Series finishes at the track is a 10th place effort in 2024.

Spire Motorsports have yet to announce a driver for the No. 77 truck for the next two races after this weekend, including the inaugural race at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California later this month and the July race at Lime Rock Park.

Hocevar is in line to return for the next two races after that at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The team's plans for the No. 77 entry beyond those two events have not yet been announced.

Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to host the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 this Saturday, June 6, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox Sports 1 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss it!