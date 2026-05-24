NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

Under the previous media rights agreement, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was one of the two biggest races on Fox's season-opening portion of the NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, along with the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

But a new seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement went into effect before the 2025 season began, bringing Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports into the fold for five races each, causing Fox to drop from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) to start the season.

The cutoff between Fox's portion and Prime Video's portion of the schedule came between the All-Star Race, which was shifted from North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover Motor Speedway for 2026, and the Coca-Cola 600, making the crown jewel event the signature event of the five shown live on Prime Video.

Coca-Cola 600 not being shown live on Fox

Additional races on Prime Video this season include the upcoming races at Nashville Superspeedway, Michigan International Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and the new Coronado Street Course on Naval Base Coronado, officially dubbed Qualcomm Circuit.

The broadcast booth for these five races is set to be the same as it was a year ago, with Adam Alexander serving as the lead announcer alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte as the analysts.

That trio is the same trio that was in the broadcast booth for the five races on TNT Sports in 2025, and that too is expected to remain the case again in 2026, starting with the late June race at Sonoma Raceway.

NBC's season-ending portion of the schedule, which was cut from 20 races to 14 ahead of 2025, is set to begin in August at Iowa Speedway. The majority of those races, 10 of 14 to be exact, are set to be shown live on USA Network, rather than NBC itself. Under the old agreement, it had been a 50-50 split.

Tune in to Prime Video at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 24 for the live broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.