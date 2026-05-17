Why are no more NASCAR Cup races being shown on Fox?

Fox's portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule is set to wrap up with this Sunday's All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, and that race is set to be the eighth shown on Fox Sports 1.

Six races, including the first four of the season (first three points races), were shown live on Fox earlier this year, but FS1 is now responsible for a majority of the races during Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast calendar.

After the All-Star Race, Amazon Prime Video is set to take over with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a race that had traditionally been shown live on Fox up until 2025.

Why are no more NASCAR Cup races on Fox?

The previous NASCAR media rights agreement, which was in effect from 2015 to 2024, featured only Fox and NBC. Fox opened up the year with the first 18 races, including the first 16 points races and the two exhibition events, and NBC wrapped up the year with the final 20, including the final 10 of the regular season and the entire 10-race postseason.

But the new deal, a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal which went into effect ahead of the 2025 season, also features Prime Video, which had never previously been a broadcast partner, and TNT Sports, which had been a partner under the pre-2015 agreement. ESPN, which was also a partner under the old agreement, is not a part of the new deal.

Prime and TNT were each given five consecutive races in between Fox's portion and NBC's portion of the calendar, necessitating the reduction of Fox's portion to 14 races (12 points races) and NBC's to 14. So Fox now wraps up earlier, while NBC now starts later.

Unlike under the old agreement, most of Fox's races are now shown live on FS1, rather than Fox itself. Similarly, 10 of NBC's 14 are now shown on USA Network, after they had previously been split up evenly between the two channels. USA Network has been the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's part of the schedule since replacing NBC Sports Network in 2022.

Full broadcast booth information about all of NASCAR's media partners can be found here.

Tune in to FS1 this Sunday, May 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV to catch all of the action, if you have not already done so. But starting with next weekend's Coke 600, be prepared to catch all of the action on Prime Video.