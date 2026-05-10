NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen not being shown live on Fox: How to watch

Watkins Glen International is set to host the 12th and final points race of Fox's season-opening portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, although Fox's portion is not set to conclude until after next weekend's exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

However, there are no more races actually set to be shown live on Fox this year.

Fox opened up the season by airing the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium and the season's first three points races. But after that, eight of the 10 remaining races on Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule were lined up to be shown on Fox Sports 1.

The only two exceptions were the April races at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Watkins Glen race not being shown live on Fox

Both this weekend's points race at Watkins Glen and next weekend's All-Star Race at Dover are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, before Amazon Prime Video is set to take over for five races.

Prime Video was added to the broadcast schedule, along with TNT Sports, a year ago as a part of the sport's new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal. Prime and TNT were given five races each, resulting in Fox's portion dropping from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12).

NBC's also dropped from 20 to 14 to conclude the season, and like the case is with Fox and Fox Sports 1, the majority of NBC's races are actually set to be shown live on USA Network, rather than main NBC.

Whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1 does not change the broadcast booth. Mike Joy is still the lead announcer, and he is joined by driver analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.

Full broadcast booth information for all four of NASCAR's broadcast partners can be found here.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 10. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so and don't miss it!