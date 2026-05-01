There are still three races remaining on Fox's 14-race season-opening portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, but none of those races are actually set to be shown live on Fox.

Under NASCAR's current media rights deal, a seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement which went into effect ahead of the 2025 season and includes Fox, NBC, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, the majority of the races during Fox's portion, eight out of 14 to be exact, are actually shown on Fox Sports 1.

Likewise, the majority of the races on NBC during their season-ending portion of the schedule, 10 out of 14 to be exact, are set to be shown live on USA Network. Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each responsible for airing five races in between Fox's stint and NBC's stint.

Notably, Fox's 14-race tally includes both exhibition races, the preseason Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and mid-May's upcoming All-Star Race, which has been relocated to Dover Motor Speedway for this year.

No more NASCAR Cup Series races on Fox in 2026

Fox aired its fifth and sixth races of the 2026 season the past two weekends at Kansas Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, and now Fox Sports 1 is set to take over until Fox's part of this year's calendar wraps up.

Fox Sports 1 is set to air the two points races at Texas Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International over the next two weekends, as well as the aforementioned All-Star Race the weekend after that.

Fox's broadcast booth, whether a race is shown live on Fox or Fox Sports 1, features lead announcer Mike Joy and analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.

The broadcast booths for both Prime Video and TNT feature the same trio: lead announcer Adam Alexander and analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte.

The NBC broadcast booth, whether a race is shown live on NBC or USA Network, features lead announcer Leigh Diffey and analysts Letarte and Jeff Burton.

Fox's only remaining NASCAR national series race this season is the Craftsman Truck Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 9.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 3 for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 from Texas Motor Speedway. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and catch all of the action!